Tuesday, February 4, 2025
NATIONAL

Irresponsible politics: Rajnath Singh slams Rahul Gandhi over claims on Indian Army

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Feb 4: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hit back at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Indian Army and alleged Chinese incursions, accusing him of misleading the country and indulging in “irresponsible politics.”

Taking to X, Rajnath Singh refuted Gandhi’s claims, saying, “Rahul Gandhi in his speech in Parliament on February 3 made false allegations about the statement of the Army Chief on the situation on the India-China border.”

The Defence Minister stated, “The Army Chief’s remarks referred only to the disturbance of traditional patrolling by both sides. He also mentioned that these practices have been restored to their traditional pattern as part of the recent disengagement. Government has shared these details in Parliament.”

Singh further alleged that Gandhi misrepresented the Army Chief’s words. “”The words attributed to the Army Chief by Rahul Gandhi were never spoken by him at any time. It is a matter of deep regret that Rahul Gandhi should indulge in irresponsible politics on matters of national interest,” he said.

Highlighting historical territorial disputes, Singh countered, “If at all there is Indian Territory into which China has come, this is 38,000 sq. km in Aksai Chin as a result of the 1962 conflict and 5,180 sq. km. illegally ceded by Pakistan to China in 1963. Rahul Gandhi may consider introspecting about this phase of our history.”

His remarks come in response to Gandhi’s statements during the Budget Session in the Lok Sabha, where the Congress leader alleged that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s denial, Chinese forces had occupied Indian territory.

“Our armed forces are still holding talks with China over their intrusion. The Prime Minister has denied it, but our Chief of Army Staff has said that the Chinese are inside our territory,” Gandhi claimed during his speech. He went on to assert that “China is sitting on 4,000 sq km of our territory,” adding, “The Prime Minister has denied it, and the Army has contradicted him.”

Gandhi linked China’s alleged incursions to India’s economic policies, stating, “Our Chief of Army Staff has said that the Chinese are inside our territory. This is a fact. The reason China is inside our territory is important. The reason China is sitting inside this country is because ‘Make in India’ has failed. The reason China is sitting inside this country is because India is refusing to produce, and I’m worried that India is going to give up this revolution to the Chinese once again. If and when we fight a war with China, we will be fighting with Chinese electric motors, Chinese batteries and Chinese optics, and we will be buying Chinese motors, Chinese optics and Chinese batteries.”

His speech was met with interruptions, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding evidence for his claims, stating, “You will have to present the evidence of what you are speaking in the House.”

IANS

