Tuesday, February 4, 2025
PIMC observes World Cancer Day with CME on “United by Unique”

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati February 4: The PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital (PIMCH) at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) marked World Cancer Day today with a Continuing Medical Education (CME) program under the theme “United by Unique.”

Organized by the Department of Microbiology in collaboration with the Department of Pulmonary Medicine and the Medical Education Unit at PIMCH, the event brought together medical professionals, faculty, and students for insightful discussions on cancer awareness, early diagnosis, and treatment strategies.

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, Dr. M. N. Baruah, Founder Managing Director of North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, shared his expertise on the challenges and advancements in cancer treatment, according a Press release

The inaugural session witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries, including USTM Chancellor Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Vice Chancellor Prof. G. D. Sharma, Pro Vice Chancellor and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah, PIMC Principal Prof. (Dr.) Abhinandan Das, USTM Director of Medical Education and Research Dr. Jogesh Sarmah, and PIMC MEU Coordinator Dr. Swaroop Baruah.

Addressing the participants, USTM Vice Chancellor Prof. G. D. Sharma reaffirmed the institution’s dedication to fostering medical education and research in oncology. He stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in enhancing cancer awareness and treatment.

Echoing similar sentiments, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah pointed out that cancer is more prevalent in underdeveloped or developing countries due to inadequate healthcare systems. He emphasized that cancer is not only a medical challenge but also a deeply personal struggle.

Speaking on the significance of early detection and preventive healthcare, PIMC Principal Prof. (Dr.) Abhinandan Das underlined the need for collective efforts beyond the medical community. He urged policymakers and society at large to contribute towards improving cancer care infrastructure and awareness.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Debarati Saha, Assistant Professor in the Department of Microbiology, and concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Gitartha Roy Medhi.

A scientific session followed, featuring renowned experts, including Dr. M. N. Baruah, Padma Shri Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah, Prof. (Dr.) Abhinandan Das, Dr. H. K. Sarma (Professor and Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, PIMCH), Dr. Anjan Jyoti Bhuyan (Assistant Professor, Department of ENT, PIMCH), Dr. Bandi Sangma (Assistant Professor, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, PIMCH), and Dr. Debarati Saha (Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology, PIMCH).

The observance of World Cancer Day at PIMCH provided a vital platform for discussions on advancements in oncology, early diagnosis techniques, and improved treatment approaches. The event reaffirmed USTM’s commitment to medical excellence and its role in addressing critical healthcare challenges.

 

