Wednesday, February 5, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

FIR against Kejriwal

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

NEW DELHI, Feb 4: An FIR has been filed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a police station in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district over remarks on ‘poisoning’ of the water of Yamuna river, sources said on Tuesday.
The development came just hours before the polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly which is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Earlier, on January 29, a court at Sonipat in Haryana had ordered Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 after a plea was filed against the AAP convenor who has accused the BJP of “poisoning” the Yamuna river.
The complaint alleged that Kejriwal spread misinformation and caused panic among the residents of Delhi and Haryana with his “Yamuna poisoned” remark.
Kejriwal has recently said that the BJP was ‘mixing poison’ in the city’s water supply in an attempt to “create chaos… hoping the blame will fall” on his party’s administration. (IANS)

Previous article
National Nuggets
Next article
59 cases of HMPV, 2 deaths due to co-morbidities reported from January 6-29: Govt of India
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Modi takes ‘urban naxal’ jibe at Rahul, tears into AAP

NEW DELHI, Feb 4: In a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
NATIONAL

Rajnath slams Rahul over claims on China intrusions

NEW DELHI, Feb 4: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of falsely attributing...
NATIONAL

Battle for Delhi: AAP eyes third term; BJP, Cong look at resurgence as Delhi votes today

NEW DELHI, Feb 4: The stage is set for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Delhi, where the Aam...
NATIONAL

Man’s decomposed body found with hands, legs tied

ETAH, (UP) Feb 4: The decomposed body of a 40 year-old-man was found in an empty plot, with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi takes ‘urban naxal’ jibe at Rahul, tears into AAP

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, Feb 4: In a scathing attack on...

Rajnath slams Rahul over claims on China intrusions

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, Feb 4: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

Battle for Delhi: AAP eyes third term; BJP, Cong look at resurgence as Delhi votes today

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, Feb 4: The stage is set for...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi takes ‘urban naxal’ jibe at Rahul, tears into AAP

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, Feb 4: In a scathing attack on...

Rajnath slams Rahul over claims on China intrusions

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, Feb 4: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

Battle for Delhi: AAP eyes third term; BJP, Cong look at resurgence as Delhi votes today

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, Feb 4: The stage is set for...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge