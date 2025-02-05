FIR against Kejriwal

NEW DELHI, Feb 4: An FIR has been filed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a police station in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district over remarks on ‘poisoning’ of the water of Yamuna river, sources said on Tuesday.

The development came just hours before the polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly which is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Earlier, on January 29, a court at Sonipat in Haryana had ordered Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 after a plea was filed against the AAP convenor who has accused the BJP of “poisoning” the Yamuna river.

The complaint alleged that Kejriwal spread misinformation and caused panic among the residents of Delhi and Haryana with his “Yamuna poisoned” remark.

Kejriwal has recently said that the BJP was ‘mixing poison’ in the city’s water supply in an attempt to “create chaos… hoping the blame will fall” on his party’s administration. (IANS)