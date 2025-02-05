National Nuggets

Indian embassy in Libya facilitates return of 18 nationals

NEW DELHI, Feb 4: The Indian embassy in Libya has facilitated the return of 18 Indian nationals from Benghazi after being stranded in the city for several weeks.The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said this on Tuesday.It is learnt that the Indians were lured to the by fake recruitment agents.“The Embassy of India in Libya facilitated the return of 18 Indian nationals from Benghazi. They would be arriving in India tomorrow,” MEA said in a post on X.“They had gone to work in Libya & had been stranded for several weeks. The Embassy worked closely with the local authorities and assisted the Indian workers with required authorization and travel documents,”it said. (PTI)

One killed in fight over seat on express train

MUMBAI, Feb 4: A 26-year-old man was killed, and another sustained injuries when a group of people attacked them following a dispute about a seat on an express train at Nandurbar railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday.One person has been arrested, and a minor has been detained for the attack on board.The victims, Sumer Singh and Parbat Parihar (40), boarded the train from Chennai and were travelling to their hometown in Jodhpur.When the train reached Bhusawal station, the duo entered an argument with one of the passengers over a seat, and the latter called some of his friends. They attacked the duo with sharp weapons, injuring them.Railway staff reached the spot, but the attackers managed to flee by then.The injured men were admitted to the district hospital, where Singh died in the early hours on Monday, he said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is underway. (PTI)

Two schools in Indore get bomb threats

INDORE, Feb 4: Two private schools in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city were evacuated after they received bomb threats via e-mails on Tuesday, police said.Bomb disposal squads were sent to the two institutions, they said, adding that no explosive has been found so far.The e-mails sent in the morning to the New Digamber Public School and the Indore Public School, threatened to blow them up using RDX, a senior police offivial told reporters.“The email said that RDX has been planted in both the schools and this will cause explosions in the educational institutions. Some things are written in Tamil language also in the email,” the official said.Both the school buildings were evacuated. (PTI)