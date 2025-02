Shillong, Feb 5: Meghalaya’s Indra Sharma wins Silver medal in Men’s Canoe Slalom at the on going National Games in Uttarakhand.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma congratulated the state athlete for is remarkable achievement. Taking to ‘X’ the Chief Minister said “Congratulations to Indra Sharma for clinching silver medal in Men’s Canoe Slalom! So proud of you, Indra!”