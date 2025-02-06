Thursday, February 6, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma Launches PIMC Health Shuttles for Meghalaya

Shillong, February 6: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma today launched the Health Shuttle initiative by P.A. Sangma International Medical College & Hospital (PIMC) to enhance healthcare accessibility across the state.

The programme aims to provide pre-hospital transportation for patients and their attendants, ensuring better access to medical facilities, particularly in rural and urban areas, according to a Press communique.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating, “This is a unique and much-needed effort by PIMC. Despite the challenges of setting up a medical college, the institution has taken proactive steps to improve healthcare accessibility. The Health Shuttle service will not only benefit rural communities but also strengthen the healthcare network in Shillong and beyond.”

Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, who was also present at the launch, highlighted the role of such initiatives in bridging gaps in healthcare infrastructure. “Transport remains a critical barrier in accessing timely medical care. The introduction of these shuttle services will provide a structured approach to patient mobility, especially for those from underserved regions,” she said.

Addressing the launching event, USTM Chancellor M Hoque stated that the Health Shuttle service will begin with ten vehicles, five dedicated to rural areas and five serving urban regions, including Shillong. Initially, the urban shuttles will operate within Shillong, with provisions for expansion based on demand. To further streamline operations, PIMC plans to introduce a mobile application, enabling patients to book transport as needed.

The launch event, held at the Chief Minister’s residence, was attended by key stakeholders, including USTM Vice-Chancellor Prof GD Sharma, Pro Vice Chancellor Padma Shri Dr Sarbeswar Sahariah, PIMC Principal Prof Dr Abhinandan Das, Director of Medical Education, and healthcare professionals from both PIMC and the Government of Meghalaya.

With this initiative, PIMC aims to strengthen its role as a community-focused medical institution, ensuring that healthcare remains accessible and inclusive for all.

 

