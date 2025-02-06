Thursday, February 6, 2025
REGIONAL

Guwahati Asian Film Fest begins from Feb 7

By: Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Feb 6: The inaugural edition of the Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2025 is set to begin at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio here on Friday evening.

Iranian film, In the Arms of the Tree, by acclaimed director Babak Khajehpasha, will be showcased on Friday, following the inauguration ceremony, which is scheduled at 5.30pm.

Internationally acclaimed Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage, eminent Indian theatre and film actor Sheeba Chaddha, and Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota will be the distinguished guests at the inaugural session.

A special competitive section, exclusively for films from Northeast India, will recognise outstanding achievements in categories including Best Film, Best Direction and Best Performance, celebrating creativity, technical excellence, and storytelling.

Six films from Northeast India, representing diverse voices and cinematic excellence from the region, will compete for top honours during the three-day festival.

Throughout the three days, the festival will showcase a dynamic and diverse selection of films from across Asia, offering a platform for cultural exchange and artistic dialogue.

A curated selection of 25 feature films from over 200 submissions from across Asia will be screened at the festival.

PM Modi denounces 'Hindu Rate of Growth'; calls it an insult to society due to 'Shahi Parivar' failures
First unloading of freight rake at Mendipathar railway station
