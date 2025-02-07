Australia’s CT bid hit by shock retirement, multiple injuries

Melbourne/Galle, Feb 6: The pace duo of skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood joined the injured list while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis shockingly called it quits from ODIs to vacate his place as Australia’s Champions Trophy squad unravelled just days before the tournament.

The eight-team Champions Trophy begins on February 19 and Australia have until February 12 to make at least four changes to their provisional squad of 15 after Cummins and Hazlewood joined all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the injured category.Complicating matters was Stoinis, who declared on Thursday that he would no longer play the ODI format to “fully focus on the next chapter” of his career, which might mean freelancing in T20 leagues. The 35-year-old, who has never played Tests, was picked in the provisional squad and will remain available for national duty in T20 Internationals.

Cummins has not recovered from the ankle niggle that plagued him towards the end of the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against India, while Hazlewood is still recuperating from a calf strain.Hazlewood’s last competitive outing was against India in the drawn third Test in Brisbane.The turmoil has hit the country’s national selectors just days before the quadrennial showpiece gets underway from February 19. While India will play all their matches in Dubai owing to security concerns, Australia will be based in Pakistan, the original hosts of the event.

“Unfortunately Pat, Josh and Mitch are managing some ongoing injuries and haven’t come up in time for the Champions Trophy,” national selection panel chairman George Bailey said, where the team is playing the second Test against Sri Lanka.“While disappointing, it does present a great opportunity for other players to perform for Australia in a world event,” added Bailey.

In the absence of Cummins, either Steve Smith or Travis Head could lead. (PTI)