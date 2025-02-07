Friday, February 7, 2025
SPORTS

Harshit first Indian to pick 3 wkts across formats on debut

By: Agencies

Date:

Nagpur, Feb 6: During the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, Indian right-arm seamer Harshit Rana became the first Indiam bowler to take 3+ wicket on his debut innings across each of the three formats.
Harshit finished off his first ODI innings with three wickets in seven overs where he conceded53 runs in his spell of seven overs where he bowled one maiden over too.
With this spell, the speedster achieved the landmark and became the first Indian to do so.
The fast bowler didn’t have a good start to his ODI career as England wicketkeeper-batter Philip Salt smashed 26 runs in his third over of the spell after which he was removed from the spell as he gave away 37 runs in his first three overs, but later, the cricketer made a comeback and snapped three wickets and bowled a maiden over in the remaining four overs of his spell and finished his spell with 7-1-53-3.Earlier last month, Harshit made his T20 debut as a concussion substitute. (ANI)

