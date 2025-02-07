Friday, February 7, 2025
SPORTS

Pak coach downplays Bumrah’s threat

By: Agencies

Date:

LAHORE, Feb 6: Pakistan interim head coach Aaqib Javed has downplayed the threat posed by India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the blockbuster clash between the two arch-rivals in the forthcoming Champions Trophy.
After sending shivers down the spine of Australian batters, Bumrah’s scorching pace doused in the final Test in Sydney. With speculations going around his participation in the tournament, Aaqib brushed away the peril that Bumrah can pose on Pakistan if he features in India’s playing XI on February 23.“They should be worried about Bumrah’s fitness. When you play Champions Trophy, the most beautiful thing about it is you can’t take any team lightly. If any team has a bowler like Bumrah, it is a plus point. But it is not like we will plan around him,” said Aaqib. (ANI)

