Friday, February 7, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

New Attorney General orders review of Trump cases

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Washington, Feb 6: New Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday ordered a review of the federal prosecution of Donald Trump as she unveiled a series of directives designed to overhaul a Justice Department the president claims is biased against conservatives.
Hours after she was sworn in at the White House, Bondi called for the creation of “weaponization working group” that will examine the work of special counsel Jack Smith, who charged Trump in two criminal cases. The group will also review the “pursuit of improper investigative tactics and unethical prosecutions” stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol, among other things, according to the memo.
The memo satisfies the longstanding contention of Trump and his allies that the Justice Department under the Biden administration had become “weaponized” against conservatives, even though some of its most high-profile probes concerned the Democratic president and his son and there’s been no evidence to support the idea that the prosecutions against Trump were launched for a partisan purpose.
Bondi herself had foreshadowed the working group’s creation by asserting at her confirmation hearing last month that the Justice Department had “targeted Donald Trump.” Bondi, who was Florida’s first female attorney general before becoming a lobbyist, is likely to be one of the most closely scrutinized members of Trump’s Cabinet, given her close relationship the president, who during his 2024 campaign suggested that he would try to exact revenge on his perceived enemies. (AP)

Previous article
Mexico deploys first of 10,000 Natl Guard troops to US border
Next article
Bangladesh lodges protest with India over Sheikh Hasina’s activities
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh lodges protest with India over Sheikh Hasina’s activities

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house set on fire by mob Dhaka/New Delhi, Feb 6: Bangladesh on Thursday lodged a protest...
INTERNATIONAL

Mexico deploys first of 10,000 Natl Guard troops to US border

Ciudad Juarez (Mexico), Feb 6: A line of Mexican National Guard and Army trucks rumbled along the border...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel announces plan for Gaza residents to ‘leave’

Welcomes Trump’s ‘long-term reconstruction’ initiative Tel Aviv, Feb 6: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said that he...
INTERNATIONAL

Protesters rally against Trump’s policies, Project 2025, Elon Musk

Washington, Feb 6: Demonstrators gathered in cities across the US on Wednesday to protest the Trump administration’s early...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bangladesh lodges protest with India over Sheikh Hasina’s activities

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house set on fire by mob Dhaka/New...

Mexico deploys first of 10,000 Natl Guard troops to US border

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ciudad Juarez (Mexico), Feb 6: A line of Mexican...

Israel announces plan for Gaza residents to ‘leave’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Welcomes Trump’s ‘long-term reconstruction’ initiative Tel Aviv, Feb 6: Israeli...
Load more

Popular news

Bangladesh lodges protest with India over Sheikh Hasina’s activities

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house set on fire by mob Dhaka/New...

Mexico deploys first of 10,000 Natl Guard troops to US border

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ciudad Juarez (Mexico), Feb 6: A line of Mexican...

Israel announces plan for Gaza residents to ‘leave’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Welcomes Trump’s ‘long-term reconstruction’ initiative Tel Aviv, Feb 6: Israeli...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge