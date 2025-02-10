Monday, February 10, 2025
spot_img
HealthNATIONALNews Alert

Adani Group joins Mayo Clinic, donates Rs 6,000 cr to build two integrated health campuses in India

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Ahmedabad, Feb 10: Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, on Monday announced to launch Adani Health City (AHC) in partnership with US-based Mayo Clinic that aims to pioneer world-class medical research, affordable healthcare and education.

The Adani family will donate upwards of Rs 6,000 crore to build the first two of these integrated health campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. These will constitute two 1,000-bed multi-super-specialty Hospitals and Medical Colleges in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The Rs 6,000 crore donation is part of the recent announcement of Rs 10,000 crore social donation by the billionaire industrialist at his son Jeet Adani’s wedding, which would be channelled into various social causes. Gautam Adani has plans for more such integrated Adani Health Cities in cities and towns across the country, according to the company.

“Proud to launch Adani Health City in partnership with Mayo Clinic, pioneering world-class medical research, affordable healthcare and education,” the Adani Group Chairperson said in a post on X social media platform.

“Starting with two 1,000-bed hospitals and medical colleges in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, we are on a mission to bring cutting-edge medical innovation across India. This is just the beginning for a healthier, stronger India – one campus at a time,” the billionaire industrialist noted.

Mayo Clinic, the world’s largest integrated not-for-profit medical group practice, will provide technical expertise in healthcare excellence. Each of these integrated AHC campuses will comprise hospitals, medical colleges with an annual intake of 150 undergraduates, 80+ residents and 40+ fellows, step-down and transitional care facilities, and cutting-edge research facilities.

The AHC medical ecosystem aims to serve people from all socio-economic backgrounds, train the next generation of doctors and focus on clinical research, artificial intelligence and biomedical informatics.

The Adani Group has engaged USA’s Mayo Clinic Global Consulting (Mayo Clinic) to provide strategic advice on organisational objectives and clinical practices at these establishments. Mayo Clinic will also offer expert guidance on the integration of technology, with a focus on digital and information technology and healthcare quality enhancement.

“Two years ago, as a gift to me on my 60th birthday, my family committed Rs 60,000 crore towards improving healthcare, education and skill development,” said Gautam Adani. “The development of Adani Health City is the first of many major projects from this contribution, which will go a long way towards providing affordable, world-class healthcare to people from every section of Indian society,” the Adani Group Chairman noted.

“I am confident that our partnership with Mayo Clinic, the world’s largest integrated not-for-profit medical group practice, will help to elevate healthcare standards in India, with a special emphasis on complex disease care and medical innovation,” he emphasised.

Mayo Clinic extends its expertise to independent healthcare providers wherever they are located. The Mayo Clinic programme provides a tailored approach by designing engagements that help clients get the right answers from the right experts to help them achieve their goals.

IANS

Previous article
‘Make in India’ booster: Nothing to locally manufacture new smartphone series
Next article
ABSU team meets Shah; discusses need to strengthen Sixth Schedule areas
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

India-Israel talks on bolstering economic times slated for tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 10: The India-Israel Business Forum and the India-Israel CEO Forum meetings will be held here...
INTERNATIONAL

Trump says Gaza residents won’t have right to return

Washington, Feb 10: US President Donald Trump has said Palestinians will not have a right to return to...
INTERNATIONAL

India, France look beyond defence to deepen bilateral economic ties

New Delhi, Feb 10: After forging close partnership in the defence domain, India and France are now looking...
NATIONAL

Manipur arms dealer held in Tripura

Agartala, Feb 10: A 25-year-old man, hailing from Manipur, was arrested by Customs in Tripura’s bordering district Khowai...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India-Israel talks on bolstering economic times slated for tomorrow

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 10: The India-Israel Business Forum and...

Trump says Gaza residents won’t have right to return

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 10: US President Donald Trump has said...

India, France look beyond defence to deepen bilateral economic ties

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 10: After forging close partnership in...
Load more

Popular news

India-Israel talks on bolstering economic times slated for tomorrow

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 10: The India-Israel Business Forum and...

Trump says Gaza residents won’t have right to return

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 10: US President Donald Trump has said...

India, France look beyond defence to deepen bilateral economic ties

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 10: After forging close partnership in...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge