‘Make in India’ booster: Nothing to locally manufacture new smartphone series

New Delhi, Feb 10: Aligning with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, London-based technology company Nothing on Monday announced that its latest Phone (3a) series will be manufactured in the country.

While making the announcement, the smartphone maker added that the move is in line with the company’s commitment to harnessing India’s rich manufacturing ecosystem, investing in the local economy and fostering technological innovation.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Series is being produced at the company’s factory in Chennai, which employs over 500 workers. Notably, 95 percent of the workforce in this facility consists of women, the company said.

According to Counterpoint Research, Nothing recorded an impressive 577 per cent year-over-year growth in India’s smartphone market in 2024, driven by strong demand for the Phone (2a) Series and its sub-brand CMF by Nothing. Additionally, Nothing recently surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue, four years after its launch in October 2020.

According to the latest government data, about 99.2 per cent of mobile phones sold in the country are now made locally as the manufacturing value has soared to Rs 4,22,000 crore, with exports crossing Rs 1,29,000 crore in 2024.

More than 325 to 330 million mobile phones a year are being manufactured in India and on average, there are about a billion mobile phones in use in the country. As India become a global manufacturing hub, now the focus will intensify on advancing deeper into the value chain, particularly in the production of components and semiconductors.

Nothing also said its retail presence has expanded from 2,000 stores at the beginning of last year to 7,000 stores currently. The Nothing Phone (3a) Series is designed in London and manufactured in India, blending British design excellence with Indian manufacturing expertise.

