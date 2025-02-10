Monday, February 10, 2025
spot_img
BusinessNATIONALNews Alert

‘Make in India’ booster: Nothing to locally manufacture new smartphone series

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 10: Aligning with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, London-based technology company Nothing on Monday announced that its latest Phone (3a) series will be manufactured in the country.

While making the announcement, the smartphone maker added that the move is in line with the company’s commitment to harnessing India’s rich manufacturing ecosystem, investing in the local economy and fostering technological innovation.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Series is being produced at the company’s factory in Chennai, which employs over 500 workers. Notably, 95 percent of the workforce in this facility consists of women, the company said.

According to Counterpoint Research, Nothing recorded an impressive 577 per cent year-over-year growth in India’s smartphone market in 2024, driven by strong demand for the Phone (2a) Series and its sub-brand CMF by Nothing. Additionally, Nothing recently surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue, four years after its launch in October 2020.

According to the latest government data, about 99.2 per cent of mobile phones sold in the country are now made locally as the manufacturing value has soared to Rs 4,22,000 crore, with exports crossing Rs 1,29,000 crore in 2024.

More than 325 to 330 million mobile phones a year are being manufactured in India and on average, there are about a billion mobile phones in use in the country. As India become a global manufacturing hub, now the focus will intensify on advancing deeper into the value chain, particularly in the production of components and semiconductors.

Nothing also said its retail presence has expanded from 2,000 stores at the beginning of last year to 7,000 stores currently. The Nothing Phone (3a) Series is designed in London and manufactured in India, blending British design excellence with Indian manufacturing expertise.

IANS

Previous article
Aero India 2025: Rajnath Singh calls for unity amid global challenges
Next article
Adani Group joins Mayo Clinic, donates Rs 6,000 cr to build two integrated health campuses in India
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

India-Israel talks on bolstering economic times slated for tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 10: The India-Israel Business Forum and the India-Israel CEO Forum meetings will be held here...
INTERNATIONAL

Trump says Gaza residents won’t have right to return

Washington, Feb 10: US President Donald Trump has said Palestinians will not have a right to return to...
INTERNATIONAL

India, France look beyond defence to deepen bilateral economic ties

New Delhi, Feb 10: After forging close partnership in the defence domain, India and France are now looking...
NATIONAL

Manipur arms dealer held in Tripura

Agartala, Feb 10: A 25-year-old man, hailing from Manipur, was arrested by Customs in Tripura’s bordering district Khowai...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India-Israel talks on bolstering economic times slated for tomorrow

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 10: The India-Israel Business Forum and...

Trump says Gaza residents won’t have right to return

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 10: US President Donald Trump has said...

India, France look beyond defence to deepen bilateral economic ties

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 10: After forging close partnership in...
Load more

Popular news

India-Israel talks on bolstering economic times slated for tomorrow

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 10: The India-Israel Business Forum and...

Trump says Gaza residents won’t have right to return

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 10: US President Donald Trump has said...

India, France look beyond defence to deepen bilateral economic ties

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 10: After forging close partnership in...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge