ABSU team meets Shah; discusses need to strengthen Sixth Schedule areas

Guwahati, Feb 10: A delegation from the All-Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday evening and discussed the 125th Amendment of the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, emphasising the need to strengthen the power and autonomy of Sixth Schedule areas.

The delegation led by Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief executive member Pramod Boro, along with MPs Rwngwra Narzary and Joyanta Basumatary also advocated for the Finance Commission to enhance the financial capacity of autonomous councils, ensuring better governance and development in Sixth Schedule regions.

The delegation further requested for an amendment to be passed in the ongoing Budget Session.

Additionally, the students’ union extended a formal invitation to the Union home minister to grace the 57th Annual Conference of ABSU as chief guest on March 15 or 16, 2025, at Dotoma, where over three lakh people are expected to participate. The home minister assured his presence at the event.

“This meeting marked a significant step toward empowering the Sixth Schedule and strengthening the socio-economic framework of Bodoland,” ABSU president Dipen Boro, who was also present at the meeting, stated.