Assam CM meets Singapore Deputy PM; highlights state’s role in India-ASEAN ties

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called on Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and highlighted the state’s key role in the India-ASEAN growing partnership.

Sarma, who is on a three-day tour of Singapore to woo investors in the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 investment and infrastructure summit, also stressed on increasing collaboration between Assam and the Republic of Singapore in areas of semiconductors, skills and green energy.

He referred to the Assam government’s emphasis on making the state a hub for semiconductors, skilling, green energy and innovation-driven industries.

Later, attending an investors’ road-show in the South-east Asian country, the chief minister addressed over 200 business leaders from different business segments and invited them to the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit to explore diverse opportunities in the state.

Sarma also presented his vision of ‘New Assam’ along with its locational advantage, single-window clearance, tailored incentives, sound law and order and disciplined and diligent workforce, which he said, served as the state’s unique selling proposition.

He highlighted the strong ties between India and Singapore buoyed by an enhanced bilateral trade of 35.6 billion US dollars in 2023-24, making Singapore India’s sixth largest trading partner and how Assam is key to taking the relationship further.

Sarma visited AEM Singapore and explored the world-class testing facilities there.

Referring to Tata’s semiconductor facility in Jagiroad, the chief minister said Assam is on the verge of becoming a key player in Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), an important service related to the final stages of semiconductor manufacturing.

He also met the leaders of Singapore Semiconductor Industries Association and other Semicon ecosystem stakeholders.

Drawing attention to the industry players, the chief minister shared the government’s vision of transforming Assam into a global semiconductor hub.