Wednesday, February 12, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam CM meets Singapore Deputy PM; highlights state’s role in India-ASEAN ties

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called on Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and highlighted the state’s key role in the India-ASEAN growing partnership.

Sarma, who is on a three-day tour of Singapore to woo investors in the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 investment and infrastructure summit, also stressed on increasing collaboration between Assam and the Republic of Singapore in areas of semiconductors, skills and green energy.

He referred to the Assam government’s emphasis on making the state a hub for semiconductors, skilling, green energy and innovation-driven industries.

Later, attending an investors’ road-show in the South-east Asian country, the chief minister addressed over 200 business leaders from different business segments and invited them to the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit to explore diverse opportunities in the state.

Sarma also presented his vision of ‘New Assam’ along with its locational advantage, single-window clearance, tailored incentives, sound law and order and disciplined and diligent workforce, which he said, served as the state’s unique selling proposition.

He highlighted the strong ties between India and Singapore buoyed by an enhanced bilateral trade of 35.6 billion US dollars in 2023-24, making Singapore India’s sixth largest trading partner and how Assam is key to taking the relationship further.

Sarma visited AEM Singapore and explored the world-class testing facilities there.

Referring to Tata’s semiconductor facility in Jagiroad, the chief minister said Assam is on the verge of becoming a key player in Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), an important service related to the final stages of semiconductor manufacturing.

He also met the leaders of Singapore Semiconductor Industries Association and other Semicon ecosystem stakeholders.

Drawing attention to the industry players, the chief minister shared the government’s vision of transforming Assam into a global semiconductor hub.

Previous article
First freight train trial run conducted on Shokhuvi-Molvom section 
Next article
Industrial fair kicks off in Tura
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

3rd ODI: Gill’s ton, all-round bowling show help India sweep England 3-0

Ahmedabad, Feb 12: Opener Shubman Gill’s majestic 112, along with solid half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer (78) and Virat...
NATIONAL

Mizoram Police seize arms & ammunition, three held

Aizawl, Feb 12: Mizoram Police seized a large cache of sophisticated arms, ammunition and other items from the...
INTERNATIONAL

Unwavering friendship between PM Modi and Macron underpins India-France ties

Marseille (France), Feb 12: Underscoring strong ties between the two countries, his warm equation and personal friendship with...
NATIONAL

J&K: Wreath laying ceremony of two soldiers held in Akhnoor sector

Jammu, Feb 12: General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Nagrota headquartered White Knight Corps, Lt General, Navin Sachdeva on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

3rd ODI: Gill’s ton, all-round bowling show help India sweep England 3-0

News Alert 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 12: Opener Shubman Gill’s majestic 112, along...

Mizoram Police seize arms & ammunition, three held

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, Feb 12: Mizoram Police seized a large cache...

Unwavering friendship between PM Modi and Macron underpins India-France ties

INTERNATIONAL 0
Marseille (France), Feb 12: Underscoring strong ties between the...
Load more

Popular news

3rd ODI: Gill’s ton, all-round bowling show help India sweep England 3-0

News Alert 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 12: Opener Shubman Gill’s majestic 112, along...

Mizoram Police seize arms & ammunition, three held

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, Feb 12: Mizoram Police seized a large cache...

Unwavering friendship between PM Modi and Macron underpins India-France ties

INTERNATIONAL 0
Marseille (France), Feb 12: Underscoring strong ties between the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge