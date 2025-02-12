Wednesday, February 12, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Industrial fair kicks off in Tura

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Feb 12: The Three Day Tura Industrial Fair 4.0 (TIF) kick started today evening at Matchakolgre L P School Playground, New Tura where the Project Director, DRDA Tura Jude R T Sangma graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The Annual Industrial Fair is being organized by the District Commerce and Industries Centre (DCIC), Tura in order to encourage and promote the budding local entrepreneurs of the region and market their products.

Speaking during the inaugural function, the Project Director, West Garo Hills Jude R T Sangma extended his support and encouragement to the participants of the Industrial Fair and said that he is elated to be present amongst the wonderful artisans from the region. He further mentioned that this is a platform that embodies the spirit of innovation, collaboration and growth and expressed his gratitude for propelling Meghalaya’s industrial landscape to a new horizon.

Altogether sixty plus stalls including ten (10) Government Departments such as Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Sericulture and Weaving, District Horticulture and Agriculture, Dairy Development, etc, participated, including Local Entrepreneurs from the Garo Hills region like Williamnagar, Chokpot, Tikrikilla, etc participated and displayed their products for sale ranging from locally available different food items, various wooden crafts and artefacts, cane and bamboo items, locally made soaps, candles, jewelry, blacksmith, steel fabrication, etc including products from weaving and handloom like Dakmandas, Bags made from Dakmanda, and other accessories.

 

