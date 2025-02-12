First freight train trial run conducted on Shokhuvi-Molvom section 

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Tuesday conducted the first trial run of a freight train with multi-unit (MU) locomotives on the Shokhuvi-Molvom railway section of the Dhansiri-Zubza new line project, marking a significant milestone in boosting railway connectivity in Nagaland.

The train reached Molvom at around 6pm, signifying a major step towards the commissioning of the 15.4190-km vital railway stretch, which is targeted for completion within the next few months.

The successful trial run holds immense significance for the Molvom region and its railway station, which is set to become the third major railway station in Nagaland, following Dimapur and Shokhuvi stations.

“The enhanced railway connectivity will provide a crucial boost to regional mobility, offering the people of Nagaland seamless access to the broader railway network of the country. Once fully operational, the new rail link will facilitate better movement of passengers and goods, bridging the logistical gap and fostering greater economic development,” a statement issued by NFR here on Wednesday said.

“Furthermore, the development is expected to immensely benefit local traders, entrepreneurs and business units in the Molvom region by providing them with a reliable and cost-effective transportation option for their goods and materials,” the statement said.

“The improved connectivity will also encourage new business opportunities, attract investments and contribute to the overall socio-economic growth of Nagaland,” it said.