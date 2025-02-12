Wednesday, February 12, 2025
News AlertREGIONAL

CS reviews preparedness for historic Assembly session in Kokrajhar

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive review of the preparedness for the Budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), scheduled to be held at BTC Legislative Assembly in Kokrajhar on February 17.

Chairing the review meeting, Kota emphasised the need for meticulous planning and flawless execution to ensure smooth conduct of the historic session, which marks the first time in the history of the Assam Legislative Assembly that a session will be held outside the state capital.

The chief secretary directed BTC principal secretary Akash Deep to work on a war footing to finalise all necessary logistical arrangements in coordination with the line departments.

He specifically instructed officials to ensure proper seating arrangements, catering services, uninterrupted power and water supply, a fully functional sound system, medical facilities, fire safety measures, traffic management and deployment of sufficient officers and staff.

“This is a momentous occasion for Assam, and we must leave no stone unturned to make it a grand success. Every department must function in synergy to provide a flawless experience for the legislators and dignitaries attending the session,” Kota asserted during the meeting.

The review meeting was attended by the BTC principal secretary, Kokrajhar deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, secretaries and heads of the departments of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Kota, along with concerned officials, also inspected the session hall, designated office chambers, and all key locations at BTC Legislative Assembly, Kokrajhar, required for the session.

COCOMI flays groups for ‘pushing political agenda’ amid instability
First freight train trial run conducted on Shokhuvi-Molvom section 
