Wednesday, February 12, 2025
HealthNATIONALNews Alert

GBS outbreak: Mumbai reports first death

By: Agencies

Date:

Mumbai, Feb 12: A 53-year-old man, a resident of Wadala, who working as a ward attendant at the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s VN Desai Hospital, died of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) at Nair Hospital.

This is the first death reported in Mumbai due to GBS. He was admitted to Nair Hospital on January 23 due to a fever. After various tests, including fluid in his brain, it was found that he was infected with GBS. As his condition was critical, he was being treated in the intensive care unit of Nair Hospital.

However, he died late on Monday night, said the Nair Hospital Dean Shailesh Mohite. According to the report submitted by the Nair Hospital’s Department of Community Medicine to the Dean, the cause of death is “Septic shock with Sepsis with lower respiratory tract infection with Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

“The patient was intubated and Tracheostomy done. Iv g for five days, Phasmapheresis for three cycles, Antibiotics for LRTI,” the report said.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl has been admitted to Nair Hospital due to GBS symptoms. However, her condition is fine and she is undergoing treatment at the hospital. This girl came from Palghar district for treatment and is studying in class 10.

As per the state Public Health Department, 197 suspected GBS patients were detected till February 11. Of these, 172 were diagnosed with GBS. Till February 11, seven deaths occurred comprising four confirmed due to GBS and three suspected deaths.

Of the 197 patients, 40 are from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 92 from newly added villages in PMC area, 29 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 28 from Pune rural and eight from other districts. State Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has appealed to the citizens not to panic and take adequate care including drinking boiled water and eating fresh food.

IANS

