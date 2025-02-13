Thursday, February 13, 2025
SPORTS

Afghan spinner Ghazanfar ruled out

By: Agencies

Date:

Kabul, Feb 12: Teenage Afghanistan off-spinner AM Ghazanfar has been ruled out of both the ICC Champions Trophy and the IPL due to a lower back fracture that will keep him on the sidelines for at least four months, the country’s cricket board announced on Wednesday.
Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote, originally named as a reserve, has replaced the 18-year-old in the main squad for Champions Trophy, which will be held in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19.
The 20-year-old Kharote is a left-arm spinner and has played seven ODIs and six T20 Internationals since making his debut last year.
Ghazanfar sustained the injury during Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe late last year, sidelining him for “at least four months”.
“AM Ghazanfar has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy due to a fracture in the L4 vertebra (located in the lower back), specifically in the left pars interarticularis,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) posted on ‘X’. “He sustained the injury during Afghanistan’s recent tour of Zimbabwe and will be sidelined for a minimum of four months, remaining under treatment during this period,” it added.
The IPL is scheduled to take place from March 21 to May 25 and Ghazanfar was to make his maiden appearance at the event after being bought by Mumbai Indians.
The ACB also informed that off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will continue to miss ODI action “until he has fully recovered,” despite playing for Paarl Royals in the SA20 through January and early February.Mujeeb, who was not included in the provisional squad for Champions Trophy, last played an ODI during the 2023 World Cup.Afghanistan will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against South Africa on February 21 in Karachi, followed by matches against England and Australia. (PTI)

Previous article
Banton replaces Bethell
Next article
Starc withdraws, Smith to lead Australia
