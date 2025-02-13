Thursday, February 13, 2025
SPORTS

Banton replaces Bethell

By: Agencies

Date:



Dubai, Feb 12: England have named Tom Banton as a replacement for the injured Jacob Bethell in their 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19 in Pakistan and the UAE.
Bethell suffered a left hamstring injury during the ongoing ODI series against India, where he impressed with a half-century in the opening game. The young batter’s promising performances had made him a key part of England’s plans, but the injury setback has ruled him out of the marquee event.Banton, who also replaced Bethell in the ongoing ODI series against India, has earned his call-up on the back of scintillating form in the International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE.The wicketkeeper-batter has been the tournament’s standout performer, amassing 493 runs from 11 innings. (PTI)

