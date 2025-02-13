Thursday, February 13, 2025
SPORTS

Starc withdraws, Smith to lead Australia

By: Agencies

Date:

Sydney, Feb 12: Steve Smith-led Australia will be without their frontline pace attack at the Champions Trophy after fast bowler Mitchell Starc withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons.
The ODI World Cup holders have been forced to make several changes to their 15-member provisional squad due to injuries to captain Pat Cummins, pacer Josh Hazlewood, and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, along with Marcus Stoinis’ surprise retirement.
“We understand and respect Mitch’s decision,” Chair of men’s selectors George Bailey said on Wednesday.
“Mitch is deeply respected for his commitment to international cricket and the priority he places on performing for Australia.” Starc, who appeared to be in discomfort due to a left ankle issue during the latter stages of the final Test in Galle last week, will also miss the upcoming ODI series in Sri Lanka starting Wednesday.
“His well-documented ability to play through pain and adversity, as well as forgoing opportunities in other parts of his career to put his country first, should be applauded,” Bailey added.
Cricket Australia said Starc has requested privacy and will not be commenting on his decision.
The development comes as a major blow for Australia, who will be without the three pacers — Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc — who played a crucial role in their 2023 ODI World Cup victory.“His loss is, of course, a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign, but it provides an opportunity for someone else to make their mark on the tournament,” Bailey said.
Smith, who is leading the side on the tour of Sri Lanka, will captain the team in the absence of Cummins and Marsh during the tournament, which will be played across Pakistan and the UAE.“The squad has changed significantly over the past month due to untimely injuries and the retirement of Marcus Stoinis,” Bailey remarked.Pacers Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, and Ben Dwarshuis have been named in Australia’s final 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy.
“The upside is that we have been able to call on players who have had international exposure and success over the past 12 months,” Bailey said.
“A strong core of some our most experienced players will provide a strong foundation in our attempt to win this edition of the Champions Trophy.
“We have a range of options to shape the playing XI within the tournament depending on the opposition and conditions we face.” Fraser-McGurk, seam bowler Aaron Hardie, and leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha have also been added to the squad. Australia’s Champions Trophy campaign now faces an uphill battle, with the absence of their premier pace trio—Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood—leaving a significant void in the squad. (PTI)

