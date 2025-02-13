In a first in M’laya, Conrad holds pre-budget consultation with public

SHILLONG, Feb 12: In a first in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday led a pre-budget 2025-26 consultation with the public and other stakeholders, focusing on revenue generation and fiscal management.

He highlighted the importance of public engagement, emphasising that the budget belongs to the people—farmers, entrepreneurs and all stakeholders.

Stating that while not every suggestion can be implemented, he noted that some ideas have the potential to bring transformative changes. The consultation brought together community leaders, key stakeholders and others who joined virtually.

During the discussion, Sangma reflected on Meghalaya’s financial progress, attributing its steady growth to better fund utilisation.

He pointed out that while funds are readily available at the central level, the real challenge lies in effectively absorbing and implementing them, something the Meghalaya administration has significantly improved. The state’s impressive 16.2% growth rate, surpassing the national average, reflects this upward trajectory, Sangma said.

He mentioned the progress in revenue collection, noting that tax revenue has more than doubled over the past six years, climbing from Rs 1,450 crore to Rs 3,217 crore.

He said excise revenue, in particular, has surged from Rs 199 crore in 2018 to Rs 458 crore last fiscal, with projections suggesting it will surpass Rs 500 crore this year.

Sangma attributed this growth to policy reforms and the integration of technology-driven monitoring systems which have minimised revenue leakages.

On urban development, he addressed Shillong’s congestion challenges, underscoring the need for structured expansion and the creation of new administrative hubs.

According to him, planned urban growth is essential to decongest the capital city. He said the establishment of knowledge cities will serve as crucial growth centres for the future.

Education and social development were also key areas of the discussion, with Sangma reaffirming his government’s commitment to improving higher education and upgrading school infrastructure. He highlighted ongoing investments in government schools and the establishment of 23 new people’s colleges, aimed at enhancing skill development and vocational training opportunities for the youth of the state.

On public engagement, he emphasised that it is vital for effective governance. Citing initiatives such as “CM Connect,” he noted that constructive criticism helps refine government policies and service delivery. He encouraged citizens’ participation, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The consultation featured a budget presentation by Commissioner and Secretary of Finance Department Vijay Kumar D. After this, Sangma directly addressed stakeholder suggestions, reinforcing the government’s dedication to fiscal discipline, infrastructure development and public welfare.

He assured citizens that public involvement will remain central to shaping the state’s budgetary and policy decisions.