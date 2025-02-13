Revenue loss: HC asks govt to prepare list of weighbridges

SHILLONG, Feb 12: The High Court of Meghalaya has directed the state government to prepare a list of weighbridges and submit it to an individual who filed a public interest litigation alleging that overloaded vehicles were being allowed to pass with impunity through weighbridges by government officials.

The petitioner complained that this resulted in a huge loss of government revenue, realisable by way of overloading fee, cess and “royalty” in case of export materials, fine and so on. The petitioner also complained of malfunctioning weighbridges.

In an order, a division bench of Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh said the court admitted the petition on December 5, 2024 and directed an inspection by government officials to ascertain the truth of the statement. It also sought a report from the Commissioner of Transport.

The court observed that a proper inspection, in terms of the order, has not been carried out till date for whatever reason.

“First of all, there is a dispute between the parties with regard to the number of weighbridges to be covered. Secondly, the counsel for the petitioner says that her client did not receive notice of inspection in terms of Court’s order dated 5th December, 2024 at the proper time. Any inspection claimed to be done by the government was done without notice to the petitioner. The Advocate General submitted that his government is agreeable to conduct a fresh inspection,” the court said.

It directed that a list of weighbridges has to be prepared and sent by the government to the petitioner by February 19, 2025 and if the petitioner thinks that some weighbridge has been left out, he will indicate that to the government. Accordingly, the list will be finalised. The list of weighbridges thus prepared by the government will be treated as final.

“A spot inspection for two hours shall be conducted by the respondents during a time period when vehicular traffic is the greatest through each of the weighbridges maintaining the secrecy as mentioned in our order dated 5th December, 2024. Inspection of all the weighbridges shall be concluded by 30th April, 2025. A report is also to be filed in terms of our said order dated 5th December, 2024 by 2nd May, 2025,” the court ordered.

It further ordered that the schedule for inspection may be set by the respondents, considering the convenience of the petitioner.

The petition will be heard again on May 8, 2025.