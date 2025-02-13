India’s first manned submersible Matsya 6000 to launch by 2026: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 13: India’s first manned submersible ‘Matsya 6000’ is expected to carry three people to a depth of 6000 metres in the ocean by 2026, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh on Thursday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today, Singh noted that the ‘Matsya 6000’, part of the Deep Ocean Mission, will explore the ocean biodiversity, survey, and mineral resources with a suite of scientific sensors.

“The manned submersible Matsya 6000 is likely to be realised by 2026,” Singh said, informing that the technologies developed under the Deep Ocean Mission will “expand the country’s capability for deep-sea man-rated vehicle development”.

It will also pave the way for sustainable deep-sea exploration and harnessing of deep-sea living and non-living resources. In addition, the mission also has immediate spin-offs in underwater engineering innovations, asset inspection, and the promotion of ocean literacy. Matsya 6000 will house a 2.1-metre internal diameter Titanium alloy personnel sphere to safely carry humans to a 6000 m depth.

The Titanium alloy personnel sphere is being integrated in collaboration with ISRO. The manned submersible will also be “equipped with subsystems for buoyancy management enabling descent/ascent, power, and control systems, maneuvring propellers, subsea intervention manipulators, navigation and positioning devices, data and voice communication systems, on-board energy storage batteries, as well as systems for emergency support,” Singh said.

The submersible is designed to enable continuous operations at 6000 m depth for up to 12 hours with an emergency endurance of up to 96 hours for conducting deep water observation and exploration.

"Human Support and Safety System, which is a critical need for three humans, has been realised for the acclimatisation and usage during routine and emergency scenarios," the Minister informed.