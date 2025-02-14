Saturday, February 15, 2025
Iran rejects US accusation of funding, arming Yemen’s Houthis

Tehran, Feb 14: Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) in New York has rejected the US accusation that Tehran is providing the Yemen-based Houthis with financial resources, arms support, and military training.

Speaking at a UN Security Council briefing on Yemen, Dorothy Shea, acting US Ambassador to the UN, said, “Iran’s continued and unprecedented provision of weapons components, financial support, and training and technical assistance to the Houthis over more than a decade violates the arms embargo this council imposed on the group,” calling on the Security Council members to press Iran “to stop arming, funding, and training the Houthis.” In response to Shea’s remarks, Iran’s UN mission submitted a letter on Thursday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Fu Cong, rotating president of the UN Security Council for February, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported.

In the letter, the Iranian mission denounced the US accusation as “unfounded,” stressing Iran’s principled policy has always been based on supporting peace and stability in Yemen and a political solution to the Arab state’s crisis.

It added that Washington could not conceal its complicity in Israel’s “crimes” by hurling accusations at Iran, noting that Iran “has always been and will remain committed to the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter, as well as the Security Council resolutions”, Xinhua news agency reported.

The mission denied Tehran’s involvement in the conflict in Yemen, saying Iran maintained that Yemen’s crisis should be resolved through a comprehensive political process that guarantees Yemen’s independence, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

IANS

