Meghalaya govt adopts school clustering model to streamline education system

Shillong, Feb 14: In its bid to streamline the education system and reduce the number of schools in Meghalaya, the State Government has decided to adopt a school clustering model. This decision was taken during a review meeting of the Education Department held on Friday.

Secretary of the Education Department, Swapnil Tembe, stated that in many instances, different sections of the same school operate separately but are technically part of one institution. “In principle, they are only one school, but they are being counted as four different schools comprising LP, UP, Secondary, and Higher Secondary. We have decided to merge these schools since they are supposed to be a single entity. This move will help reduce the total number of schools in the state,” said Tembe.

Currently, Meghalaya, despite being a small state, has over 14,500 schools. The restructuring aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP), which emphasizes composite schools that integrate pre-primary to higher secondary levels. Tembe highlighted that the existing system forces students to change schools at least four times during their academic journey, often leading to higher dropout rates. The new model aims to provide stability and continuity in education.

As part of the implementation process, officials will conduct field visits to various schools, collect necessary data, and submit reports to the government. Additionally, Meghalaya has nearly 500 unrecognized schools, which were set up without official government approval due to legacy issues. Following directives from the Central Government, the State Government will now assess these institutions and determine whether they meet the required basic facilities.

Education officers have been instructed to intensify inspections, ensuring that schools have adequate teachers, uniforms, books, and other essential resources. These findings will be documented in the school’s monitoring app to maintain transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, it was decided in the review meeting that the Meghalaya School Education Act, 1981 should be revisited and effectively implemented to improve the overall education framework in the state.

The government’s move to cluster schools is expected to enhance educational efficiency, improve resource allocation, and address long-standing challenges within the sector.