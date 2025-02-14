BSF Meghalaya foils infiltration bids, nabs 14 Bangladeshi, 3 Indian touts

Shillong, Feb 13: Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya, in a well-coordinated joint operation with sister agencies, successfully intercepted and apprehended multiple individuals attempting to cross the international boundary illegally.

In a meticulously executed operation, BSF troops intercepted eight Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian national (the driver) traveling in an Innova vehicle towards Tura via NH-217. They were apprehended near the international boundary while attempting to enter Bangladesh from India.

In another swift and decisive operation, BSF Meghalaya troops nabbed six more Bangladeshi nationals along with two Indian nationals near the international boundary.

These operations were carried out as part of BSF Meghalaya’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal infiltration and other trans-border crimes.

During the course of the operations, vigilant BSF personnel from Tura and the 4th Bn detected suspicious movements along the border and promptly took action, leading to the successful apprehension of a total of 14 Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian nationals. The apprehended individuals were subsequently handed over to concerned Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Upon investigation, the Bangladeshi nationals revealed that they had been working as tailors and laborer in clothing companies in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, and had illegally entered India a few months ago. Their attempt to return to Bangladesh through unauthorized channels was foiled due to the alertness and swift action of BSF personnel.

This successful operation underscores BSF Meghalaya’s unwavering commitment to national security and its relentless efforts to prevent illegal activities such as smuggling and infiltration. The BSF remains steadfast in its duty to secure the international border and will continue to take stringent action against any unlawful activities.

BSF Meghalaya appreciates the collaborative efforts of sister agencies in ensuring the integrity of national borders and reiterates its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.