National Nuggets

YSRCP leader arrested

Amaravati/Hyderabad, Feb 13: Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi in Hyderabad, pertaining to a case related to the attack on TDP Gannavaram office during the erstwhile YSRCP regime. An arrest notice was served to the former Gannavaram MLA by an additional DCP rank officer. Vamsi was picked up from a plush apartment complex at Rayadurgam in Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech city area. He was booked under different sections of BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Reportedly Vamsi is being shifted to Vijayawada from the neighbouring state. (PTI)

MP man held for attacking wife with knife

Shivpuri, Feb 13: A man was arrested in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday for allegedly attacking his wife with a knife, leaving her with grievous injuries, a police official said. The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Piparghar village under Pohri police station limits when accused Chotu Khan, who suspected his wife’s character, asked the victim to hand over her phone, which the latter refused, the official said. “Khan attacked her with a knife on her eyes and private parts. She was rushed to hospital by neighbours and her condition is critical. Khan fled from the spot and a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest. (PTI)

FIR against parents over students attending school farewell in luxury cars

Surat, Feb 13: The police here have registered cases against the parents after a group of Class 12 students went to the school farewell function in a convoy of 35 high-end cars while performing stunts on the way, an official said on Thursday. As many as 22 cars have been seized, he said. The action was taken after a video showing underage school boys driving cars such as BMW, Maserati, Mercedes and Porsche on a city road on February 7 went viral. Some of them were seen holding smoke guns in their hands while sitting dangerously on car doors or sticking out their heads through the sunroof. Six FIRs were registered on Wednesday, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police. (PTI)

Father, brothers hack girl to death over love affair

Koderma, Feb 13: A young girl was brutally hacked to death by her father and two brothers in Jharkhand’s Koderma district for having a love affair against their wishes. The accused later buried her body in the sand along the banks of a river, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on February 2 in Bhagwatidih village under Markachcho police station limits. (PTI)