Friday, February 14, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Real Madrid feel the heat as Atletico and Barcelona close in

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

MADRID, Feb 13: Real Madrid remain in the driving seat in LaLiga’s title race but after dropping points in consecutive weeks Carlo Ancelotti’s side have seen what seemed a comfortable lead suddenly vanish, leaving them with a battle to retain their crown.
The leaders head to Pamplona to face Osasuna on Saturday with 50 points, one point ahead of Atletico, with third-placed Barcelona another point back and firmly in the title race.
After a few weeks of struggle for Barca in LaLiga while missing talisman Lamine Yamal with an injury in late November, they are on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions.
The Catalans took advantage of Real’s 1-0 loss at lowly Espanyol followed by a 1-1 draw with Atleti in the capital derby last week to close the gap and get right back in contention.Real’s seven-point cushion has disappeared and they have been left with little margin for error in a critical moment of the season as they eye three major titles while battling with several injuries suffered by key defensive players.
As they prepare to host Manchester City on Wednesday in their Champions League playoff second leg, after winning 3-2 away, it is unclear if Ancelotti can rest any starters at Osasuna, who have won one of their last 11 league matches.
With Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao out for the season with torn ACLs and Antonio Ruediger, David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez still recovering from leg muscle injuries, Ancelotti is expected to keep playing midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde at the back as he improvises with a depleted defence. (Reuters)

Previous article
Footballer loses tooth in derby brawl
Next article
Everton score stoppage-time equaliser against Liverpool
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Kane lifts Bayern to win over Celtic

Milan, Atalanta, Monaco suffer defeats Champions League playoffs Munich, Feb 13: Bayern Munich looks set to survive the new Champions...
SPORTS

Maignan’s howler hands Feyenoord a 1-0 victory over AC Milan

Rotterdam, Feb 13: A rare mistake from AC Milan’s standout goalkeeper Mike Maignan gifted Feyenoord an early lead...
SPORTS

Monaco’s Musrati gets shown a quick red card in loss to Benfica

Monaco, Feb 13: Monaco midfielder Al Musrati got a harsh-looking red card from referee Maurizio Mariani early in...
SPORTS

Semi-automated offside technology to be used for first time in FA Cup

London, Feb 13: Semi-automated offside technology will be used in English soccer for the first time at seven...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kane lifts Bayern to win over Celtic

SPORTS 0
Milan, Atalanta, Monaco suffer defeats Champions League playoffs Munich, Feb 13:...

Maignan’s howler hands Feyenoord a 1-0 victory over AC Milan

SPORTS 0
Rotterdam, Feb 13: A rare mistake from AC Milan’s...

Monaco’s Musrati gets shown a quick red card in loss to Benfica

SPORTS 0
Monaco, Feb 13: Monaco midfielder Al Musrati got a...
Load more

Popular news

Kane lifts Bayern to win over Celtic

SPORTS 0
Milan, Atalanta, Monaco suffer defeats Champions League playoffs Munich, Feb 13:...

Maignan’s howler hands Feyenoord a 1-0 victory over AC Milan

SPORTS 0
Rotterdam, Feb 13: A rare mistake from AC Milan’s...

Monaco’s Musrati gets shown a quick red card in loss to Benfica

SPORTS 0
Monaco, Feb 13: Monaco midfielder Al Musrati got a...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge