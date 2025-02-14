Real Madrid feel the heat as Atletico and Barcelona close in

MADRID, Feb 13: Real Madrid remain in the driving seat in LaLiga’s title race but after dropping points in consecutive weeks Carlo Ancelotti’s side have seen what seemed a comfortable lead suddenly vanish, leaving them with a battle to retain their crown.

The leaders head to Pamplona to face Osasuna on Saturday with 50 points, one point ahead of Atletico, with third-placed Barcelona another point back and firmly in the title race.

After a few weeks of struggle for Barca in LaLiga while missing talisman Lamine Yamal with an injury in late November, they are on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The Catalans took advantage of Real’s 1-0 loss at lowly Espanyol followed by a 1-1 draw with Atleti in the capital derby last week to close the gap and get right back in contention.Real’s seven-point cushion has disappeared and they have been left with little margin for error in a critical moment of the season as they eye three major titles while battling with several injuries suffered by key defensive players.

As they prepare to host Manchester City on Wednesday in their Champions League playoff second leg, after winning 3-2 away, it is unclear if Ancelotti can rest any starters at Osasuna, who have won one of their last 11 league matches.

With Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao out for the season with torn ACLs and Antonio Ruediger, David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez still recovering from leg muscle injuries, Ancelotti is expected to keep playing midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde at the back as he improvises with a depleted defence. (Reuters)