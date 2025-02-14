Friday, February 14, 2025
SPORTS

Footballer loses tooth in derby brawl

By: Agencies

Date:

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 13: Botafogo defender Alexander Barboza had a front tooth knocked out by Flamengo centre back Cleiton with a blindside punch in a brawl between players at the end of a heated Rio de Janeiro derby in the Carioca Championship at the Maracana.
At the end of Flamengo’s 1-0 home win over Copa Libertadores and Brazilian league champions Botafogo on Wednesday, Barboza and Bruno Henrique started an argument that resulted in the Argentine centre-back shoving Flamengo’s Brazilian winger to the ground, sparking a mass brawl.After coaching staff from both sides tied to calm the situation down, Barboza went after Bruno Henrique and, after missing with a punch, was hit in the face by Flamengo’s substitute defender Cleiton.Barboza, named the best defender in South America last season and a starter in the 2024 Copa Libertadores’ team of the year. (Reuters)

