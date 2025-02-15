Saturday, February 15, 2025
A. R. Rahman heaps praise on debutante Kaveri Kapur for her new song

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Feb 15: Actress Kaveri Kapur, who is set to make her Hindi film debut with ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’, has been lauded by the Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer A. R. Rahman.

The actress is receiving a lot of positive response to her new single ‘Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine’ from her debut movie. ‘Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine’ has been composed and rendered by Kaveri herself, with the Hindi lyrics penned by Prasoon Joshi and produced by Rahman. Lavishing praise on Kaveri, Rahman said in a statement, “Song writing, especially personalised thoughts in poetry is a gift, a blessing that not everyone gets.

I think Kaveri has it naturally, through her genes and her point of view of the world. I loved working on this track with her, co-producing with her and I wish her the very best”. ‘Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine’ is a rather beautiful song which Kaveri made even more beautiful with her soulful soothing voice.

The song talks about the chaos that life sometimes becomes and how to deal with complexities that it throws our way. Kaveri had earlier talked about how she considers Rahman her mentor and guided her on her music journey. She recalled that she had first written ‘Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine’ when she was 15 years old, in English as Reminisce and when she presented it to Rahman.

He had expressed interest in producing it. And when her ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’ director Kunal Kohli heard the song, he asked for it to be added to the film’s music album. That is how Prasoon Joshi was brought on to pen Hindi lyrics and the song came into being. Meanwhile, Rahman recently spoke about the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy surrounding comedian Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.

At a recent event, he chose the emoji which places its hands on the mouth. He said, “I think in the past week we have seen what all happens when the mouth opens”. His reaction drew a lot of applause.

IANS

