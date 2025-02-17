Monday, February 17, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Netanyahu says Israeli team to travel to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jerusalem, Feb 17: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a negotiation team will travel to Cairo on Monday to discuss the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

According to a statement released by his office, Netanyahu said he spoke by phone with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, after which he instructed an Israeli negotiation team to depart for Cairo on Monday.

The team will first discuss the “continuation of the implementation of Phase One of the deal,” and will “receive instructions on continuing negotiations regarding the second phase” after a meeting of the Israeli Security Cabinet scheduled for Monday, the statement said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Witkoff said talks about the second phase have already begun and will continue this week “at a location to be determined so that we can figure out how we get to the end of Phase Two successfully.”

On Saturday, Hamas and Israel completed the sixth prisoner-for-hostage exchange following days of tense negotiations that threatened to undo the precarious ceasefire, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the exchange, Hamas released three more Israeli hostages held in Gaza, while Israeli authorities freed 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. Under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, effective since January 19 and spanning six weeks, 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be released in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinians.

So far, 19 Israeli hostages, along with five Thais, have been released from Gaza, while Israeli authorities have released over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners. Israel and Hamas were supposed to begin talks on the second phase in early February.

Hamas said in a statement on February 4 that it had started discussions with international mediators, whereas a spokesman for Netanyahu said on social media platform X on Tuesday that Israel had not yet begun negotiations on the second phase.

The second phase of the agreement is supposed to focus on the release of the remaining hostages, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian enclave, and the implementation of a permanent ceasefire.

IANS

Previous article
Alcohol-related cancers a growing concern in India, say experts
Next article
Army fully capable of dealing with any situation on border: J&K L-G
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Climate Change

Pollution from car brake-wear more harmful for lungs than diesel exhaust: Study

New Delhi, Feb 17: Exposure to pollution from car brake wear can prove to be more harmful to...
Business

In a first, India exports pomegranates to Australia via sea

New Delhi, Feb 17: India has successfully completed the first-ever commercial trial shipments of premium Sangola and Bhagwa...
Economy

Adoption of circular economy can create 1 lakh jobs in India, says report

New Delhi, Feb 17: Adoption of a circular economy -- which involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing, and...
INTERNATIONAL

B’desh Foreign Affairs Advisor-EAM Jaishankar discussed possibility of holding Yunus-PM Modi meeting: reports

Dhaka, Feb 17: Touhid Hossain, the Foreign Affairs Advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh led by Muhammad...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pollution from car brake-wear more harmful for lungs than diesel exhaust: Study

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: Exposure to pollution from car...

In a first, India exports pomegranates to Australia via sea

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: India has successfully completed the...

Adoption of circular economy can create 1 lakh jobs in India, says report

Economy 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: Adoption of a circular economy...
Load more

Popular news

Pollution from car brake-wear more harmful for lungs than diesel exhaust: Study

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: Exposure to pollution from car...

In a first, India exports pomegranates to Australia via sea

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: India has successfully completed the...

Adoption of circular economy can create 1 lakh jobs in India, says report

Economy 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: Adoption of a circular economy...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge