Tuesday, February 18, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Allahabadia case: SC calls for regulating YouTube, social media content

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 18: Pulling up YouTube celebrity Ranveer Allahabadia for exhibiting “perversion”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday called for regulation or maintaining decency in the content of YouTube channels and social media platforms.

The apex court also offered Allahabadia a temporary shield against arrest in cases registered across the country for promoting obscenity. A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, while hearing Allahabadia’s plea to club FIRs and seek anticipatory bail against possible arrest by Guwahati police, issued a notice to the Union government on the issue of addressing the “vacuum” in the domain of regulation of online content.

“We would like to do something. If the Government will willingly do it, we will be very happy,” said the court, adding that it may not overlook the importance and sensitivity of the issue. The bench also sought the assistance of Attorney General R. Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to address the sensitive issue in the next hearing.

Before offering Allahabadia temporary protection from arrest and blocking further police cases against him, the court hit out at him. “There is something dirty in his mind that is spread by this programme,” it said, demanding to know “why should the court entertain such persons”.

Allahabadia has kicked up a nationwide outrage with his comments about parents and sex during an episode of a live-streamed show, “India’s Got Latent”, on YouTube. The court was stinging in its criticism of the YouTube personality, saying that just because somebody thinks “I am popular, I can speak anything and take society for granted”.

“The words you have chosen… parents will be ashamed, and sisters will be ashamed. The entire society will feel ashamed,” it said. The court told Allahabadia to deposit his passport with police in Maharashtra’s Thane and warned him not to try to leave the country without the court’s nod.

On his claim of receiving death threats, the court asked him and his family to approach Maharashtra and/or Assam Police for “protection of life and liberty, in case of threats”. On February 10, Guwahati police registered an FIR against 5 YouTubers and content creators for “promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion”. Similar complaints have been filed by the Maharashtra Cyber Department and Jaipur police.

IANS

Previous article
Tesla ramps up hiring in India after Elon Musk-PM Modi meet in US
Next article
LoP Rahul Gandhi criticises govt over CEC appointment; submits dissent note
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Health Ministry to launch nationwide screening drive for high BP, diabetes, cancer

New Delhi, Feb 18: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has announced a nationwide screening drive...
INTERNATIONAL

Japan to recognise Taiwan as place of origin for naturalised citizens

Tokyo, Feb 18:  In a clear indication of policy shift and snub to China, Taiwan-origin naturalized citizens of...
NATIONAL

Go for trial run, HC tells MP govt on disposal of Union Carbide’s toxic waste

Bhopal, Feb18: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to go for a trial...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Guess who Parineeti Chopra considers her life? It’s not hubby Raghav Chadha

Mumbai, Feb 18: Actress Parineeti Chopra recently made a surprising revelation about who truly holds a special place...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Health Ministry to launch nationwide screening drive for high BP, diabetes, cancer

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 18: The Ministry of Health and...

Japan to recognise Taiwan as place of origin for naturalised citizens

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Feb 18:  In a clear indication of policy...

Go for trial run, HC tells MP govt on disposal of Union Carbide’s toxic waste

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Feb18: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

Health Ministry to launch nationwide screening drive for high BP, diabetes, cancer

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 18: The Ministry of Health and...

Japan to recognise Taiwan as place of origin for naturalised citizens

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Feb 18:  In a clear indication of policy...

Go for trial run, HC tells MP govt on disposal of Union Carbide’s toxic waste

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Feb18: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge