Tuesday, February 18, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Tesla ramps up hiring in India after Elon Musk-PM Modi meet in US

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 18: After the successful visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, Elon Musk-run Tesla has ramped up hiring in India, a market where it is slated to enter anytime soon.

The hiring by Tesla in India comes as Musk met PM Modi in Washington, DC, last week and discussed various issues, including space, mobility, technology and innovation. On its LinkedIn page, the electric car-maker has posted hiring alerts for at least 13 roles — mostly in Mumbai and Delhi.

The jobs include business operation analyst, service technician and various advisory roles, including customer engagement manager and order operations specialist, as per its LinkedIn advertisements.

The hiring comes at a time when India has now reduced basic customs duty on high-end cars priced above $40,000 from 110 per cent to 70 per cent. Musk has toyed with the idea of developing a more affordable version of Tesla for the India market but there has not been much movement on it yet.

After meeting PM Modi, Musk said it was an “honour to meet” him. “It was a delight to meet Elon Musk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects,” PM Modi earlier posted on X.

“We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance”.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO called on PM Modi at the Blair House in Washington, DC. “PM Modi and Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and good governance,” according to a statement from the MEA.

During the meeting, the PM also presented books to Elon Musk’s three children. He gifted them The Crescent Moon by Rabindranath Tagore, The Great RK Narayan Collection, and Panchatantra by Pandit Vishnu Sharma. He later also shared photos that show the children reading the books.

Meanwhile, Musk also presented PM Modi with a gift. It is speculated to be a heat shield tile that flew on SpaceX’s Starship flight test 5 which took place in October last year. The object was engraved with the words: “Starship flight test 5, October 12, 2024.”

IANS

Previous article
Cities at highest risk as climate change increases heatwave mortality: Study
Next article
Allahabadia case: SC calls for regulating YouTube, social media content
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Health Ministry to launch nationwide screening drive for high BP, diabetes, cancer

New Delhi, Feb 18: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has announced a nationwide screening drive...
INTERNATIONAL

Japan to recognise Taiwan as place of origin for naturalised citizens

Tokyo, Feb 18:  In a clear indication of policy shift and snub to China, Taiwan-origin naturalized citizens of...
NATIONAL

Go for trial run, HC tells MP govt on disposal of Union Carbide’s toxic waste

Bhopal, Feb18: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to go for a trial...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Guess who Parineeti Chopra considers her life? It’s not hubby Raghav Chadha

Mumbai, Feb 18: Actress Parineeti Chopra recently made a surprising revelation about who truly holds a special place...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Health Ministry to launch nationwide screening drive for high BP, diabetes, cancer

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 18: The Ministry of Health and...

Japan to recognise Taiwan as place of origin for naturalised citizens

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Feb 18:  In a clear indication of policy...

Go for trial run, HC tells MP govt on disposal of Union Carbide’s toxic waste

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Feb18: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

Health Ministry to launch nationwide screening drive for high BP, diabetes, cancer

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 18: The Ministry of Health and...

Japan to recognise Taiwan as place of origin for naturalised citizens

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Feb 18:  In a clear indication of policy...

Go for trial run, HC tells MP govt on disposal of Union Carbide’s toxic waste

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Feb18: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge