District Council elections: Close contest likely in all five Ri-Bhoi constituencies

NONGPOH, Feb 18: The upcoming elections to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) present an intriguing battle in the five Ri-Bhoi constituencies with key players and shifting political equations shaping the contest.

Based on records and current political dynamics, the elections in several constituencies will witness closely fought contests, while in some, the advantage remains with the sitting representatives or prominent political figures.

The contest for the prestigious Nongpoh constituency is expected to be a three-way contest among the UDP’s sitting MDC Balajied Rani, NPP candidate Rona Khymdeit, and VPP candidate Mathew Keneth Makdoh.

While Makdoh represents a new face in the political scenario, VPP has recently gained traction in the constituency, making him a significant contender.

However, Rani enjoys an edge, primarily due to his close association with local MLA Mayralborn Syiem. His strong grassroots connections and record position him as the frontrunner.

The BJP’s Manin Raja is the other candidate in the fray.

In Jirang, the contest is between the sitting NPP legislator Sosthenes Sohtun and sitting Congress MDC, Victor Rani.

Rani switched to Congress from the NPP after being denied the party ticket. Sohtun is hopeful that his contributions as an MLA to the development of the constituency for the past seven years will stand him in good stead.

The other candidates, including Lee Trevor S Bareh (UDP) and Apkyrmen Lyngdoh Nonglait (VPP), do not seem to have a strong enough presence to mount a serious challenge in this election.

The Mawhati constituency will witness an intense three-way contest among the NPP, UDP, and Congress candidates. The NPP’s Joplin Sten stands a strong chance largely due to the support of sitting MLA Charles Marngar.

The UDP’s James Sylliang who is the former MDC and Congress’s Dominic Mynsong are also strong contenders for the seat. Aiban Nongsiej (KHNAM), Hopingstone Masharing (BJP) and Kynjohlang Rangtong (VPP) are the other candidates in the fray from Mawhati.

The Umsning seat is also heading for a triangular contest among Congress, NPP, and UDP.

Rocky Marwein, the Congress candidate, seems to have an edge due to strong grassroots support. However, the campaign of the NPP candidate and sitting MDC Macdalyne Sawkmie Mawlong has been gaining momentum.

The UDP’s Eddie G Kharbani, too, has been slowly gaining ground with less than two days for the polling.

Given the evolving political scenario, Congress has a slight advantage. Rodney Syngkli (BJP) and Banrikus Nongsteng (VPP), the other candidates in the fray, are unlikely to mount a serious challenge.

The Umroi constituency promises an interesting contest with two brother-in-laws — former MLA George B Lyngdoh (Independent) and MB Syiem (Cong) — taking on each other.

Many in the constituency believe either could have had a clear path to victory had they been together.

Lyngdoh looks to have an edge considering his past tenure as an MLA and his connection with the constituency from the time of his late father and former Chief Minister, EK Mawlong. His family has a significant influence in the region.

The main contenders against the former MLA are the NPP’s sitting MDC, Rangkynsai Kharbuki, the VPP’s Isynei Hinge, and the UDP’s Naphishisha Marwein.