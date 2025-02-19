Wednesday, February 19, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

TMC’s future bleak in state: Party leaders

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Feb 18: The Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress, which made an explosive entry in Meghalaya in November 2021, with 12 sitting MLAs led by Mukul Sangma and Charles Pyngrope joining the party, is staring down the end of the road at least in Khasi-Jaintia Hills.
Party leaders seem to have accepted that the future for TMC is uncertain in Meghalaya.
“It is basically the end of the roads for the TMC in Khasi-Jaintia Hills region,” some TMC leaders admitted on the condition of anonymity.
On being asked what led to the prevailing situation for the party in Khasi-Jaintia Hills region, the leaders said that despite trying their best, the party was unable to shed its “outsider” tag.
The party had won just one seat in Khasi-Jaintia Hills, the lone winner being TMC state president Charles Pyngrope who has always been a heavyweight no matter what political party he contests from.
TMC’s decision not to field candidates for the district council polls is a further confirmation of its non-acceptance in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills.  “The party did not make it in 2023 and it cemented the fact that the party cannot spread its wings here,” the party leaders said, while adding that if the TMC had got even 10 seats in the Assembly elections and been able to form the government, the perceptions of being an outsider party would not have happened.
Agreeing with the statement of NPP leader Marthon Sangma that the party has no future, the party leaders recalled that Marthon was with the TMC but left the party owing to differences, joined NPP and won the election.
“Had there been good coordination between him, Mukul Sangma and Zenith Sangma, the party would have won at least 10 seats,” the leaders added.

Previous article
HC quashes FIR, charge-sheet against former DGP Bishnoi
Next article
Sohlang-eit-ksew a promising natural remedy: Nagaland University research
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Sohlang-eit-ksew a promising natural remedy: Nagaland University research

SHILLONG, Feb 18: Researchers from Nagaland University and partner institutions have discovered that a traditional Khasi medicinal plant,...
MEGHALAYA

HC quashes FIR, charge-sheet against former DGP Bishnoi

Alleged misuse, tampering of vehicle registration number SHILLONG, Feb 18: The High Court of Meghalaya has quashed the FIR...
MEGHALAYA

District Council elections: Close contest likely in all five Ri-Bhoi constituencies

NONGPOH, Feb 18: The upcoming elections to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) present an intriguing battle...
MEGHALAYA

HNLC making fresh bids to recruit youth: Reports

SHILLONG, Feb 18: The banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council is allegedly making a fresh bid to recruit vulnerable...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sohlang-eit-ksew a promising natural remedy: Nagaland University research

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 18: Researchers from Nagaland University and partner...

HC quashes FIR, charge-sheet against former DGP Bishnoi

MEGHALAYA 0
Alleged misuse, tampering of vehicle registration number SHILLONG, Feb 18:...

District Council elections: Close contest likely in all five Ri-Bhoi constituencies

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, Feb 18: The upcoming elections to the Khasi...
Load more

Popular news

Sohlang-eit-ksew a promising natural remedy: Nagaland University research

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 18: Researchers from Nagaland University and partner...

HC quashes FIR, charge-sheet against former DGP Bishnoi

MEGHALAYA 0
Alleged misuse, tampering of vehicle registration number SHILLONG, Feb 18:...

District Council elections: Close contest likely in all five Ri-Bhoi constituencies

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, Feb 18: The upcoming elections to the Khasi...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge