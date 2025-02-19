HNLC making fresh bids to recruit youth: Reports

SHILLONG, Feb 18: The banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council is allegedly making a fresh bid to recruit vulnerable youth through online radicalisation tactics.

This disturbing development coincides with a significant political shift in Bangladesh. Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government, a spurt in militant activities has been witnessed, further emboldening extremist groups across the Northeastern region.

These efforts, though not entirely successful, have led some individuals down a dangerous path before eventually surrendering to authorities, reports said.

Authorities have noted a concerning trend that online radicalisation has become a primary tool for HNLC to spread its ideology. They also confirmed that few individuals had actually joined the outfit only to surrender later.

The HNLC’s real strength right now is said to be around 20 which includes their top-ranking militants holed up in Bangladesh, authorities said.

“Unlike traditional recruitment methods that relied on physical networks, the internet provides anonymity and a vast reach, making it easier to influence susceptible minds. Encrypted chat rooms, social media platforms, and other digital channels have become the new battlegrounds where insurgent groups operate, drawing in individuals who might otherwise have remained untouched by militancy. While the success rate remains low, even a handful of recruits could pose a significant threat in the long run,” the authorities noted.

Intelligence reports suggest that not just HNLC but other insurgent factions like ULFA-I and NSCN are using this period of political transition in Bangladesh to regroup and reconnect. Meetings between various militant groups have been flagged, though confirmation remains elusive.

Security forces are treating these developments with the utmost seriousness, launching intensified operations to counter potential threats before they escalate. For now, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, aware that the nature of insurgency is evolving.