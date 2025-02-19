Sohlang-eit-ksew a promising natural remedy: Nagaland University research

SHILLONG, Feb 18: Researchers from Nagaland University and partner institutions have discovered that a traditional Khasi medicinal plant, Viburnum simonsii—locally known as Sohlang-eit-ksew—may be a promising natural remedy.

The study, published in the Future Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, is the first to explore the plant’s active compounds in detail.

Traditionally used by the Khasi people of Meghalaya as a tonic and to ease spasms, Viburnum simonsii has now been found to possess strong antioxidant properties. Laboratory tests revealed that the fruit extract can neutralise harmful free radicals, which are linked to chronic conditions like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. This means the plant could one day serve as a natural alternative to synthetic antioxidants.

In addition to its antioxidant power, the plant extract showed impressive antimicrobial activity. It was effective in inhibiting the growth of common gram-positive bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus and Bacillus cereus. However, it did not affect gram-negative bacteria like Escherichia coli or the fungus Candida albicans. Researchers believe that the plant’s bioactive compounds—including alkaloids, flavonoids, and phenolic substances—are responsible for these health benefits.

The team, led by Samson Rosly Sangma and Mayur Mausoom Phukan, identified 21 bioactive compounds in the fruit extract. One notable compound is neophytadiene, known for its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. These findings open up exciting possibilities for using Viburnum simonsii in developing new drugs and dietary supplements.

The researchers stress that further work, including advanced techniques like nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, is needed to confirm the structures of these compounds and fully explore their potential.

They are also planning future studies to test the plant’s anticancer, antiviral, anti-diabetic, and anti-inflammatory properties.

For the Khasi community, this study provides scientific backing to long-held traditional beliefs. It also presents an opportunity for local economic growth through the sustainable harvesting and cultivation of the plant.

As interest in natural therapies continues to rise, Viburnum simonsii could soon play a key role in both modern medicine and traditional healing practices in Meghalaya.