USTM refutes Assam CM’s allegation; terms charge as unfounded

GUWAHATI, Feb 19: University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has categorically refuted the recent statement of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma labelling the university as “fraudulent.”

“We categorically reject the unfounded accusations against USTM. Such statements not only tarnish the image of a credible educational institution but also demoralise thousands of students, faculty members and researchers striving for excellence,” a statement issued by USTM to the media on Wednesday, said.

“We urge the honourable chief minister to engage in a fact-based discourse, acknowledging the contributions made by USTM towards higher education. USTM remains steadfast in its mission to serve the nation through quality education, research and social empowerment,” it read.

“Further, we openly welcome any inquiry or investigation by any authority for cross-verification of facts and figures,” it said.

“USTM, with all statutory credentials, has been contributing immensely to higher education, research and social welfare since its inception in 2011. Such statements not only defame the university but also question the credibility of the highest statutory and accreditation bodies of the Government of India, which has recognised the quality and educational standard of the university over the years,” it added.

The statement further referred to USTM’s credentials being established with the accreditation of ‘A’ Grade by NAAC in the very first cycle of assessment, and also as the only private university in Northeast India to be ranked among the top 200 universities of the country by NIRF, Ministry of Education, Government of India, for the past three consecutive years.

“Also, the Meghalaya Private University Regulatory Board is constantly reviewing the quality of education and other parameters of USTM. These achievements reflect our commitment to academic excellence and are evidence of the rigorous standards maintained by the university,” it said.

“Our teaching-learning and evaluation are conducted strictly as per the UGC guidelines and USTM regulations. The PhD programme is conducted with firm adherence to UGC regulations as revised from time to time and follows a rigorous and transparent research process,” the statement said.

The research process involves multiple levels of scrutiny, quality assurance and every level of evaluation is done in presence of an external expert from premier institutions like IIT Guwahati, Tezpur University, North-Eastern Hill University, AMU, JNU, Delhi University, Gauhati University and other premier institutions of the country.

“Till date, 111 PhDs have been awarded under the guidance of faculty members of USTM with sound research credentials. USTM holds 140 patents, which have been published/granted, while 1085 research papers have been published in reputed national and international journals in recent years,” it said.