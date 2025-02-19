Stage set for election to KHADC, JHADC

Shillong, Feb 19: Stage is set and battle lines have been drawn as elections for the KHADC and JHADC are scheduled to take place on Friday and even the State Government has completed all its preparations for the polls in which more than 12 lakh voters of the state would exercise their right to franchise.

The State Government recently held a review meeting and assessed the preparations for the polls in both the councils.

Chief Secretary DP Wahlang on Wednesday told reporters that the Government is satisfied with the arrangements and adequate security personnel have been deployed and extra care is being given for sensitive and supersensitive polling stations situated along the inter-state border with Assam and even international border with Bangladesh with additional deployment mostly from Garo Hills.

Several polling parties have already left for their polling stations while majority of them would leave on Thursday

As far as the sensitive polling stations located along the Assam-Meghalaya border, the Chief Secretary has already taken up the matter with his counterpart and detailed movement of the polling parties have been shared with Assam.

The Chief Secretary of Assam has assured the Meghalaya Government that there would be no hindrance as some polling parties have to pass through Assam and Government do not anticipate any problems.

Surprisingly, no seizures have been made during the elections and Chief Secretary maintains that the election is low profile and most of the campaigns were confined to common platforms.