Assam MP ‘attacked’ by goons; CM assures additional security

Guwahati, Feb 20: Dhubri MP and senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain was “attacked” by miscreants while on his way to address a public meeting in Nagaon’s Rupahihat area on Thursday afternoon, prompting an assurance from the chief minister in the state Assembly to provide additional security to Hussain.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while reading out a statement in the Assembly regarding the incident, assured that additional security would be provided whenever the MP visits Samaguri and Rupahihat from now on.

“The Congress MP was obstructed by people while on his way to Gunabari village under Rupahi police station around 2.30 pm today. Subsequently, his PSO fired four rounds of blank fire. I assure you that whenever he visits Rupahihat and Samaguri, the state government will provide additional security,” Sarma said.

The chief minister said the situation had been brought under control and that the superintendent of police, Nagaon, had monitored security at the meeting addressed by the MP at Gunabari village.

Meanwhile, the unsavoury incident has raised political tensions in the state, with the Congress calling for stringent measures to safeguard public representatives during public meetings.

“In Assam, a Congress Lok Sabha MP is attacked by thugs in broad daylight in a busy market place. The goons even attack the police security officers and try to snatch their weapons. All of this is recorded on camera. Yet, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma refuses to ensure that the thugs will be arrested immediately,” Congress MP from Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi stated on social media.

“The Chief Minister should at least think of his constitutional duty towards Assam police and the innocent civilians in the market place. If the goons had got hold of the machine gun a terrible tragedy could have taken place,” Gogoi stated.