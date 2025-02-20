Friday, February 21, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam MP ‘attacked’ by goons; CM assures additional security

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Feb 20: Dhubri MP and senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain was “attacked” by miscreants while on his way to address a public meeting in Nagaon’s Rupahihat area on Thursday afternoon, prompting an assurance from the chief minister in the state Assembly to provide additional security to Hussain.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while reading out a statement in the Assembly regarding the incident, assured that additional security would be provided whenever the MP visits Samaguri and Rupahihat from now on.

“The Congress MP was obstructed by people while on his way to Gunabari village under Rupahi police station around 2.30 pm today. Subsequently, his PSO fired four rounds of blank fire. I assure you that whenever he visits Rupahihat and Samaguri, the state government will provide additional security,” Sarma said.

The chief minister said the situation had been brought under control and that the superintendent of police, Nagaon, had monitored security at the meeting addressed by the MP at Gunabari village.

Meanwhile, the unsavoury incident has raised political tensions in the state, with the Congress calling for stringent measures to safeguard public representatives during public meetings.

“In Assam, a Congress Lok Sabha MP is attacked by thugs in broad daylight in a busy market place. The goons even attack the police security officers and try to snatch their weapons. All of this is recorded on camera. Yet, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma refuses to ensure that the thugs will be arrested immediately,” Congress MP from Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi stated on social media.

“The Chief Minister should at least think of his constitutional duty towards Assam police and the innocent civilians in the market place. If the goons had got hold of the machine gun a terrible tragedy could have taken place,” Gogoi stated.

Previous article
Manipur Guv urges people to surrender illegal arms in 7 days
Next article
Meghalaya Education Dept assures timely release of funds to schools
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shillong boy Bishal Paul makes it to Roadies: Double Cross

By Our Reporter For the first time, a young man from Shillong has made it to MTV Roadies, one...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Kudos to the Government

Editor, As a citizen of Meghalaya, I wish to congratulate the NPP-led Government of Meghalaya for some development initiatives...
EDITORIAL

Rekha in Rajdhani

The installation of Rekha Gupta as Delhi’s chief minister on Thursday reaffirms the capital’s destiny to be ruled...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

What about Article 371 and the Sixth Schedule

By Fabian Lyngdoh The ongoing debate on the relative statuses and powers of Article 371, and the Sixth Schedule...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shillong boy Bishal Paul makes it to Roadies: Double Cross

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
By Our Reporter For the first time, a young man...

Kudos to the Government

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, As a citizen of Meghalaya, I wish to congratulate...

Rekha in Rajdhani

EDITORIAL 0
The installation of Rekha Gupta as Delhi’s chief minister...
Load more

Popular news

Shillong boy Bishal Paul makes it to Roadies: Double Cross

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
By Our Reporter For the first time, a young man...

Kudos to the Government

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, As a citizen of Meghalaya, I wish to congratulate...

Rekha in Rajdhani

EDITORIAL 0
The installation of Rekha Gupta as Delhi’s chief minister...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge