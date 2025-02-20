Campaigning ends for ADC polls: Over 13L to vote tomorrow

SHILLONG, Feb 19: Campaigning for the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections ended on Wednesday with over 13 lakh people gearing up to exercise their franchise in Friday’s elections.

Ten general observers will be on the ground to oversee and ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

There are altogether 114 candidates, including 7 females, in the JHADC. The polls in the KHADC will be contested by 158 candidates, including 12 females.

There are 1,669 polling stations in the KHADC with around 110 being tagged as sensitive. Ninety-five of the 477 polling stations in the JHADC have been declared sensitive.

With 49,841 voters, Mawlai is the biggest constituency in the KHADC while Jaiaw with 17,148 voters is the smallest constituency. The total number of voters in the KHADC is 9,96,518.

With 14,167 voters, Muthlong-Sohkymphor is the biggest constituency in the JHADC. The smallest constituency is Sumer with 8,305 voters. The total number of voters in the JHADC is around 3,12,300.

The state government has completed all necessary preparations for the polls.

Chief Secretary DP Wahlang on Wednesday told reporters the government is satisfied with the arrangements.

He said adequate security personnel have been deployed and extra care is being taken for the sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations situated along the Assam and Bangladesh borders.

Several polling parties have already left for their respective polling stations. A majority of the others will leave on Thursday.

On the sensitive polling stations located along the Assam-Meghalaya border, the Chief Secretary said he has already taken up the matter with his Assam counterpart. He shared the movement of the polling parties.

The Assam Chief Secretary has assured the Meghalaya government that there will be no hindrance. Polling parties will be required to pass through Assam to go to some polling stations.

Notably, no seizures have been reported during the election period, with Wahlang attributing this to subdued nature of the campaigns. Most political activities were confined to common platforms rather than mega rallies.

On the lack of special provisions for differently-abled and elderly voters, Wahlang clarified that the rules governing District Council elections differ from those of the Election Commission of India and as such, no such provisions exist under the current electoral framework for these councils.

Addressing concerns about loud campaign activities disrupting students appearing for board exams, he noted that elections previously coincided with examination periods. He also said that to minimise disturbances, the government encouraged common platforms and strictly enforced noise restrictions after 10 pm.

He emphasised that while exams like ICSE and CBSE were scheduled well in advance, the elections had to be conducted within the mandated timeframe to constitute the new Executive Committees in both councils.