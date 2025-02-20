Expectations run high among voters ahead of ADC polls

SHILLONG, Feb 19: With only a day to go for the KHADC and JHADC polls scheduled on Friday, the political landscape in the eastern part of Meghalaya is buzzing with energy as candidates concluded their campaigns before the mandated silence period. From street-corner speeches to door-to-door visits in villages, contenders across party lines have made their presence felt, promising voters a better, stronger, and more autonomous district council.

The election discourse has been dominated by key issues that directly impact the Khasi and Jaintia communities. Political parties have focused on land and identity protection, with an emphasis on strengthening traditional governance, safeguarding tribal land rights from external influences, and ensuring that local customs are upheld.

Article 371 versus the Sixth Schedule has also emerged as a major theme, with promises of better infrastructure, employment opportunities, and improved education and healthcare facilities. Additionally, the need for financial transparency and accountability within the district councils has been a talking point, as past administrations have been criticised for alleged mismanagement of funds.

But amid the promises and political rhetoric, what do the voters themselves think? Are they convinced by the agendas put forward, or do they see the same pattern repeating every election cycle?

With just a day left before D-day, The Shillong Times hit the ground to find out what people truly expect from their next set of council leaders.

Erwin K Syiem Sutnga said that the tribal voters should choose leaders who should be able to safeguard the matrilineal customs of the state. Speaking about Article 371 which provides special provisions for certain Northeastern states, he talked about the growing constitutional challenges, particularly in Nagaland and Mizoram.

He talked about how in Nagaland, even senior advisors to the government have questioned its effectiveness. The recent High Court ruling on municipal elections contradicts traditional village governance systems, creating fresh conflicts, and there is not much use of Article 371 on the ground.

However, he argued that the Sixth Schedule remains a more comprehensive solution for tribal self-governance.

“Yes, there are weaknesses, but these can be rectified through the proposed 125th Amendment. That is why we need elected representatives who understand the urgency of this matter,” he mentioned.

Social activist Agnes Kharshiing said that there should be no political influence on these institutions even as she lamented that there are instances of nepotism and corruption in the district councils.

“The whole idea of dual post should also be done away with,” she said.

Bhakupar Lyngdoh, a youth staying on the outskirts of Shillong, predicted that there will be significant changes in the results to the KHADC election since people are now politically conscious of the ongoing scenario in the state.

“However I have hope for a better and efficient mandate although people will favour any political party for that matter,” he said.

Ambor Lyngkhoi, a youth from Nongstoin and working in Shillong, said that the mandate of the KHADC and JHADC is to protect the culture and rich heritage of the indigenous people of the state.

“So those who would be elected must take care of our traditions and identity,” he said while informing that he would be going to his constituency to vote in the elections.

A voter from Mylliem constituency, Kitboklang Nongphlang spoke on the need to strengthen the existing laws of the council.

He also said that the councils should follow up on the pending bills which are yet to get the assent of the Governor. Nongphlang also suggested the need for strengthening legislations to empower Dorbar Shnongs, Dorbar Kur, Seng Longkmie/Kynthei and Seng Samla as per the current needs.

He also emphasised that the council should stop issuing trading licences especially for trades and businesses which the locals are capable of taking up on their own.

He said that the council should take up with the various financial institutions to recognise the land documents issued by the council to enable people to avail housing loans and so on.

A voter from Mawphlang-Diengiei, Nestarjune Marbaniang said that the council needs to strengthen grassroots governance and the various traditional institutions.

He also suggested the need to protect and preserve the tradition, culture and customs of the indigenous tribal communities.

Marbaniang also said that the autonomous district councils should establish their own finance commissions.

Norbert Jana, a voter from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah, suggested that the council should amend the Meghalaya Building Bye-Laws, 2021 to make them more people-friendly, ensuring they not only address the needs of the community but also prioritise safety and accessibility.

He also said that the council should advocate for the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule and the protection of water sources, contributing to environmental conservation.

Entrepreneur Abhi Lyngdoh called for enactment of laws under the Sixth Schedule to protect land rights, manage natural resources, and regulate traditional practices. He advocated resolution of local disputes efficiently through customary laws and village courts, the need to support agriculture, handicrafts, and eco-tourism to reduce migration of youth, safeguard of traditions, languages, and customs through cultural programmes and education and recognition of Khasi as a national language.

Christopher Gatpoh, a teacher and writer, hoped for a strategic leadership who will understand the dynamics of policy making feeling the pulse of the people.

“In a rapidly changing world, the leader should be abreast with the wisdom and knowledge to navigate into the unknown. It is a wait and watch in a state like Meghalaya but hopefully the mandate of the majority will usher responsible and gritty individuals,” he said.

Nikita Sawian hoped that the new ECs will have the sincere political will to pursue the demand for Inner Line Permit both with the state government as well as the Centre.

Kitdor Blah expects the new ECs to safeguard both the international and state borders, protect and preserve the state’s natural resources, strengthen the Sixth Schedule, make Khasi language compulsory for all Khasi students up to Class V and conduct in depth research on the culture, tradition and origin of the Khasi people.

Kenny Shullai had some simple wishes. He expects the winning candidates to ensure that common people get clean drinking water in their localities, walk more on foot in their constituencies, and see and talk to people, read books on economics and history of the world and the solar system, if need be, learn some basic accounting and stop the financial mismanagement in the councils, make sure they have proper receipts for every expenditure made from public money and be future oriented.