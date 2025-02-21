Friday, February 21, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Daniel Craig walks out of DC’s war movie Sgt. Rock directed by Luca

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

This might come across as a heartbreak for the fans of Hollywood star Daniel Craig as the actor isn’t joining the DC Universe. The actor has been dropped out of consideration for the title role in Sgt. Rock, the DC Comics adaptation from director Luca Guadagnino, and screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, reports Variety. Luca Guadagnino is known for Queer. News of Craig’s possible involvement first broke in November, but a source with knowledge of the project notes that the actor never formally committed to making it. DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are said to be excited about the film as a straightforward war picture, and see it as a chance to demonstrate the wide breadth of content they intend to make under the DC banner. They are already seeking another actor for the title role. (IANS)

Previous article
Telangana to host the 72nd Miss World, grand finale in Hyderabad
Next article
BLACKPINK announce 2025 world tour dates
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Hamas returns bodies of Israeli hostages

Bodies include mother and her two young children Khan Younis, Feb 20: Hamas on Thursday released the bodies of...
INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

S’pore suspends meal prog after food poisoning Singapore, Feb 20: Singapore on Thursday temporarily halted a two-day-old national preparedness...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ibrahim, Khushi-starrer Nadaaniyan locked for March 7 release

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, is all set to release on March...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

BLACKPINK announce 2025 world tour dates

K-pop band BLACKPINK has something super exciting in store for their fans. The group announced that they would...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Hamas returns bodies of Israeli hostages

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bodies include mother and her two young children Khan Younis,...

World Watch

INTERNATIONAL 0
S’pore suspends meal prog after food poisoning Singapore, Feb 20:...

Ibrahim, Khushi-starrer Nadaaniyan locked for March 7 release

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan, which also stars...
Load more

Popular news

Hamas returns bodies of Israeli hostages

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bodies include mother and her two young children Khan Younis,...

World Watch

INTERNATIONAL 0
S’pore suspends meal prog after food poisoning Singapore, Feb 20:...

Ibrahim, Khushi-starrer Nadaaniyan locked for March 7 release

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan, which also stars...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge