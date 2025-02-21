Daniel Craig walks out of DC’s war movie Sgt. Rock directed by Luca

This might come across as a heartbreak for the fans of Hollywood star Daniel Craig as the actor isn’t joining the DC Universe. The actor has been dropped out of consideration for the title role in Sgt. Rock, the DC Comics adaptation from director Luca Guadagnino, and screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, reports Variety. Luca Guadagnino is known for Queer. News of Craig’s possible involvement first broke in November, but a source with knowledge of the project notes that the actor never formally committed to making it. DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are said to be excited about the film as a straightforward war picture, and see it as a chance to demonstrate the wide breadth of content they intend to make under the DC banner. They are already seeking another actor for the title role. (IANS)