Telangana to host the 72nd Miss World, grand finale in Hyderabad

The prestigious beauty festival, ‘Miss World’, is set to return to India for its 72nd edition. Telangana has been chosen to host the global event in 2025, spanning from May 7th to May 31st. The opening and closing ceremonies, along with the grand finale, are scheduled to take place in Hyderabad.

An official announcement was made by Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO, Miss World Limited, along with Ms. Smita Sabharwal, Secretary to the Government of Telangana, Tourism, Culture, Heritage and Youth Affairs Department. Julia Morley expressed her excitement about this collaboration saying, “We are delighted to bring the 72nd Miss World Festival to Telangana, a state that beautifully represents its rich culture, innovation, and hospitality. Partnering with the Telangana government allows us to showcase its incredible heritage and dynamic growth to a global audience.

This collaboration is about empowering communities, celebrating diversity, and making a lasting impact through our shared commitment to beauty with a purpose.” (IANS)