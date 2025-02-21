Friday, February 21, 2025
SPORTS

Lajong draw with Nongrim Hills in SPL

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Feb 20: Shillong Lajong FC’s path to the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 title got a little more complicated on Thursday after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nongrim Hills SC at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here.
Lajong might well count themselves lucky as they were behind for nearly the entire second half only for Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi (90’+5) to equalise with a penalty in stoppage time.

