MCA names U-23 women’s squad

Shillong, Feb 20: The Meghalaya Cricket Association has named a 15-member squad for the U-23 Women’s One Day Trophy 2024-25, scheduled from March 5-13 in Pondicherry.

Preparations began on with a camp at Ri-Bhoi.

Squad: Ruby Chettri (C), Monica L Phawa (VC), Blaridahun Dkhar, Rikmanchi Sangma, Neelam Roy, Dublin D Nengnong (WK), Mansi Anand, Ritreki Pohshna, Monica Singh, Aakriti Pradhan, Fulnessy Mawlong, Ankita Sharma, Saradafica Kharwanniang, Shruti Kumari Ray, Indariakor Kharwanniang.Standbys: Jayshree Singh, Chandini Sahani, Smillin N Sangma, Ridahun Nongsiej, Aanchal Singh.