Friday, February 21, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNews Alert

Salman Khan sends heartfelt wish for the King of Bhutan

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Feb 21: Salman Khan took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Sharing a picture of him on IG, the ‘Sultan’ actor shared, “Wishing His Majesty the Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, my friend and brother, a very happy birthday!”

He also wrote, “May your special day be filled with joy and surrounded by the love of your people. I look forward to visiting soon.” Moreover, Salman Khan recently visited Dubai to support his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s new song “Universal Laws”. At the song launch event, host DJ Bliss praised Salman Khan for supporting his family.

Reacting to this, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor said, “That’s what nepotism is.” The video of the conversation is doing rounds on social media. Several other members of the Khan family, along with other celebs attended the event. The list included names like Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is presently working on the highly-anticipated drama, “Sikandar”. Made under the direction of A.R. Murugadoss, the project features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady opposite Salman Khan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, “Sikandar” marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, “Kick”.

A few days back, the makers dropped a new poster from the drama, giving fans a glimpse of Salman Khan’s fiery new look Acknowledging the eagerness of the fans for “Sikandar”, the production house said, “To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar. A big surprise awaits on the 27th Feb! Stay with us”.

The primary cast of the movie also includes Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kishore in significant roles, along with others. “Sikandar” is expected to be released during Eid 2025.

IANS

Previous article
JHADC records better voters’ turnout till 3 pm
Next article
Attack on MP: Assam Police identifies 10 assailants
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Attack on MP: Assam Police identifies 10 assailants

GUWAHATI, Feb 21: Assam Police have identified 10 individuals involved in the alleged incident of assault on Congress...
MEGHALAYA

JHADC records better voters’ turnout till 3 pm

Shillong, Feb 21: Around 60 per cent turned out to vote in the election to the today till...
MEGHALAYA

MPCC rules out working with NPP in KHADC

Shillong, Feb 21: MPCC working president, Pynshngain N. Syiem on Friday ruled out that the party would be...
NATIONAL

Deeply troubling, agencies probing foreign interference in India’s internal affairs: MEA on USAID funding

New Delhi, Feb 21: India on Friday said that relevant departments and agencies are looking into the information...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Attack on MP: Assam Police identifies 10 assailants

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Feb 21: Assam Police have identified 10 individuals...

JHADC records better voters’ turnout till 3 pm

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: Around 60 per cent turned out...

MPCC rules out working with NPP in KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: MPCC working president, Pynshngain N. Syiem...
Load more

Popular news

Attack on MP: Assam Police identifies 10 assailants

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Feb 21: Assam Police have identified 10 individuals...

JHADC records better voters’ turnout till 3 pm

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: Around 60 per cent turned out...

MPCC rules out working with NPP in KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: MPCC working president, Pynshngain N. Syiem...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge