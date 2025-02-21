Attack on MP: Assam Police identifies 10 assailants

GUWAHATI, Feb 21: Assam Police have identified 10 individuals involved in the alleged incident of assault on Congress MP from Dhubri, Rakibul Hussain, even as Congress legislators staged a protest outside the Assam Assembly on Friday, demanding immediate arrest of the assailants.

Responding to Congress’ allegation of the state government’s inaction against the attackers, Assam minister Pijush Hazarika informed that ten persons have been identified and police investigation into the incident has begun.

According to reports, Hussain, and his personal security officers (PSOs), were attacked by unidentified persons at Rupohihat in Nagaon district on Thursday afternoon when the senior Congress leader was on his way to attend a meeting of party workers at Gunomari village under Rupohi police station.

Fortunately, the MP escaped unhurt in the attack, but his two PSOs received minor injuries.

Assuring police action against the culprits as per law on Friday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the names of the 10 persons identified by police to be involved in the attack.

“Police have identified Harun of Jamtola, Haresh of Fakoli, Basir of Tamulitup, Kasem Ali of Kawoimari, Rosidul of Kawoimari, Ayub of Gunabari, Lutkior of Rail station, Khaleque of Rowmari, Mojibur of Gorematikhowa and Jahangir of Koachgaon,” the chief minister said.

Sarma, while responding in the Assam Assembly to the attack on Hussain on Thursday, assured that the state government would provide additional security to the MP whenever he visits Samaguri and Rupihihat, where untoward incidents had taken place in the past.

Meanwhile, noisy scenes over the alleged attack on the Congress MP were witnessed in the Assam Assembly on Friday morning with Congress MLAs demanding an adjournment motion to discuss the incident only to be disallowed by Speaker Biswajit Daimary who was eventually prompted to adjourn the House twice within the first half hour of the session itself.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia had raised the demand for adjournment motion as the House assembled at 9.30 am. Saikia said “the chief minister’s statement in regard to providing additional security to Hussain during future visits to Rupohihat and Samaguri, was very insensitive”.